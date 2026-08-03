Four Tiger Golfers Earn GCAA Academic Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four members of the LSU men’s golf team were named to the NCAA Division I Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar team announced on Friday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

The LSU golfers named to the list were Matthew Dodd-Berry, Noah McWilliams, Jay Mendell, and Arni Sveinsson.

To be eligible for Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate’s degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 50% of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.

This will be back-to-back years that Dodd-Berry, McWilliams and Mendell have earned the honor. This is the first year Sveinsson was eligible for the honor.

About GCAA

Established in 1958, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) is the professional organization of men’s collegiate golf coaches. The GCAA’s mission is to support its member coaches from six divisions, including the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA, by creating educational opportunities, providing resources, and promoting its members with the purpose of enhancing their overall performance as coaches, mentors, and teachers. The GCAA also recognizes the excellence and achievements of its members and their student-athletes in academic, athletic, and civic endeavors.