Gallery: Volleyball vs Wake Forest

wrapperNew ArrivalsTop SellersMen'sWomen'sHatsThe Player Shop (NIL)JerseysShoesT-ShirtsGameday & TailgateClearancePhoto StoreCustom LSU Nike Pegasus 41$149.99Shop Now Opens in a new window Close Shop Menu Shop Open Additional MenuOpen Schedule TickerOpen Profile MenuTickets AccountTAF AccountTeam Store AccountLSU+ AccountGeaux-MailBayou Brew Daily NewsletterContact UsAll Sports ScheduleOpen Main MenuLoading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Sammie Francis / LSU AthleticsAugust 29, 2026 Share TwitterFacebookEmailGallery: Volleyball vs Wake ForestJessica Jones | Photo by: Payton PrichardKiley Brooks | Photo by: Payton PrichardJessica Jones | Photo by: Payton PrichardJurnee Robinson | Photo by: Payton PrichardTakyla Brown | Photo by: Payton PrichardPhoto by: Milton OursoPhoto by: Milton OursoElla Hemmings | Photo by: Payton PrichardJessica Jones | Photo by: Sammie FrancisTakyla Brown | Photo by: Payton PrichardPhoto by: Milton OursoKiley Brooks | Photo by: Payton PrichardWade Rousse | Photo by: Sammie FrancisTakyla Brown, Lainee Pyles | Photo by: Sammie FrancisJurnee Robinson, Jessica Jones | Photo by: Sammie FrancisEmilee Prochaska | Photo by: Sammie Francis