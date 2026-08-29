Four LSU Players Listed Among D1 Baseball Top 50 Transfer Hitters

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Four LSU players are listed among the Top 50 Transfer Hitters for the 2027 season by D1Baseball.com.

The list includes LSU junior outfielder Bino Watters (No. 2), sophomore outfielder Angel Laya (No. 14), junior outfielder Jason Wachs (No. 29) and junior infielder Dawson Park (No. 49).

Watters, a product of Rochester Hills, Mich., played his first two collegiate seasons at Notre Dame, where he hit .343 (131-for-382) with 27 doubles, four triples, 19 homers, 90 RBI and 86 runs.

He was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2026, batting .362 (79-for-218) with 18 doubles, three triples, 10 homers, 51 RBI and 46 runs.

Laya, a native of San Diego, Calif., transferred to LSU this summer after one season at Oregon, where he batted .296 (66-for-223) in 2026 with 10 doubles, one triple, 14 homers, 47 RBI and 49 runs.

Laya earned 2026 First-Team Freshman All-Big 10 recognition, and he was named a Freshman All-American by Perfect Game.

Wachs, a product of Pembroke Pines, Fla., played two seasons at Tulane prior to transferring to LSU. He was a 2026 First-Team American Conference selection, batting .327 with 48 runs, 66 hits, 21 doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 54 RBI.

He was voted to the American Freshman All-Conference team in 2025, hitting .335 with 46 runs, 56 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 RBI.

Park, a native of Magnolia, Texas, transferred to LSU this summer after two seasons at Texas State, where he hit .301 (56-for-186) in 2026 with 10 doubles, one triple, 13 homers, 52 RBI, 31 runs and nine stole bases.