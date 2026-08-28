"The Difference" Docuseries Set to Premiere on LSU+ and ESPNU

The Brand, LSU Athletics’ award-winning branding unit, announced on Friday the launch of its new all-access LSU Football docuseries, The Difference, detailing Lane Kiffin’s first season as head coach in Baton Rouge.

The docuseries will air first on Tuesday evenings during the season on LSU+, the athletic department’s exclusive, on-demand content streaming service. The first episode is slated to release on Tuesday, Sept. 8, following the Clemson game.

The Difference will also be televised nationally on ESPNU every Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT, starting Sept. 9.

LSU+ is available to stream on mobile devices, desktop and laptop computers, and OTT streaming platforms including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Until Sept. 6, fans can unlock a discounted subscription to LSU+ using the promo code “GeauxTigers” after registering here. In addition to seeing the episode a full day before anyone else, the complete, director’s cut of The Difference will be available exclusively to LSU+ subscribers on the platform.

The show will provide fans unparalleled access to the Tigers all year long, from exclusive interviews with coaches and players, to human interest stories, to behind-the-scenes content you won’t see anywhere else.

The excitement surrounding LSU Football and Year 1 of the Kiffin era is undeniable. In 2026, the Tigers will debut new faces, both on and off the field, host a marquee home schedule inside Tiger Stadium and carry lofty expectations from the opening kick. The Difference will bring you along the way, every week, like never before.