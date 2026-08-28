Ten LSU Players Listed Among the Nation's Top 150 Freshmen for 2027 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ten LSU players are listed among the Top 150 College Freshmen for the 2027 season by Prep Baseball. The list is a compilation of the true freshmen Prep Baseball believes are set to make immediate impacts upon their programs.

LSU, Tennessee and Texas lead the nation with 10 players each on the Prep Baseball list.

The list includes LSU left-handed pitcher Logan Schmidt (No. 7), outfielder/1B Dominic Santarelli (No. 11), outfielder/LHP Lucas Nawrocki (No. 13), outfielder Malachi Washington (No. 17), right-handed pitcher Coleton Brady (No. 42), outfielder Nate Davis (No. 44), right-handed pitcher Cooper Sides (No. 56), shortstop Parker Loew (No. 88), right-handed pitcher Kolby Stringer (No. 112) and outfielder/1B Dylan Minnatee (No. 134).

Schmidt, a product of Ganesha High School in Aliso Viejo, Calif., was selected in the second round of the 2026 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians, but he chose to enroll at LSU. Schmidt was rated by Perfect Game as the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in California, and he was ranked No. 12 among all high school prospects in the nation.

Santarelli, a product of St. Joseph Academy in Pleasant Prairie, Wisc., was chosen in the 18th round of the 2026 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, but elected to attend LSU. He was by Perfect Game rated as the nation’s No. 12 outfielder and the No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin.

Nawrocki, a product of Aledo (Texas) High School, was rated No. 9 among the nation’s best left-handed pitchers by Perfect Game. He was also ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 1 left-handed pitcher and the No. 6 overall player in the state of Texas.

Washington, who played at Parkview High School in Stone Mountain Ga., was rated No. 5 by Perfect Game among the nation’s best outfielders and No. 3 among the best overall players in Georgia.

Brady, a native of North Collins, N.Y., who played at TNXL Academy in Ocoee, Fla., was rated by Perfect Game as the No. 56 right-handed pitcher in the nation and the No. 3 overall player in the state of New York.

Davis, a product of Bishop Moore High School in Orlando, Fla., was rated by Perfect Game as the nation’s No. 9 outfielder and the No. 2 outfielder in the state of Florida.

Sides, a native of Red Bluff, Calif., who played at Orange Lutheran High School, was rated by Perfect Game as the No. 20 right-handed pitcher in the nation and the No. 3 RHP in the state of California.

Loew, who played at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla., was rated as the No. 33 shortstop nationally and the No. 3 shortstop in the state of Florida by Perfect Game.

Stringer, a native of Foxworth, Miss., who played at West Marion High School, was rated by Perfect Game as the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in the state of Mississippi and the No. 54 RHP in the nation.

Perfect Game rated Minnatee, a product of Franklin High School in Elk Grove, Calif., as the No. 8 first baseman in the nation and No. 3 first baseman in the state of California.