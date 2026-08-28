Soccer Falls In Close Contest To Arizona State, 1-0

TEMPE, Ariz. — LSU soccer battled Arizona State on Thursday night but came up just short, falling 1-0 to the Sun Devils at Sun Devil Soccer Stadium. The Tigers' loss moves their record to 1-4-0.

Arizona State scored the lone goal of the match in the 29th minute when Emmie Ennis found the back of the net at the 29:31 mark. The goal, which was unassisted, gave the Sun Devils a 1-0 advantage heading into halftime.

LSU created several opportunities throughout the match, recording 10 total shots, including three on target. Ryann Denecour and Allie Fryer each put a shot on frame in the first half, but Arizona State goalkeeper Kennedy Zorn turned both attempts away.



The Tigers continued to push in the second half. Berglind Hlynsdottir and Fryer registered shots, while Denecour and Ryleigh Albin added late attempts. Ava Galligan came closest to leveling the match in the closing minutes, forcing Zorn into her third save of the night in the 87th minute.

Arizona State finished with a 15-10 advantage in shots and earned eight corner kicks to LSU's one. Despite the difference in possession being relatively small, LSU held 52 percent of the possession.

The Tigers will look to bounce back in its next match against Arizona on Sunday, August 30 at 12 p.m. CT inside Sun Devil Stadium.

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