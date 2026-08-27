Volleyball Opens 2026 Season Versus Wake Forest, Incarnate Word

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team opens the 2026 season at home with a pair of matches against Wake Forest and Incarnate Word on Aug. 28-29 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers open the season at 6 p.m. CT Friday, Aug. 28, against Wake Forest before concluding the weekend against Incarnate Word at 6 p.m. CT Saturday, Aug. 29. Both matches will stream live on SEC Network+, with Lyn Rollins and Garrett Walvoord calling Friday's match, and Andrew Beyer joining Rollins on Saturday's call.

Fans attending tournament matches during university hours (7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) may park free of charge in the following lots: 101, 104, 202, and 300. Tickets are required for all LSU matches. The home tournament full schedule, as well as a marking map, can be viewed here.

LSU is 41-9 all-time when opening its season at the Maravich Center and has won seven of its last nine home openers. The Tigers return 14 players from last season, led by senior outside hitter Jurnee Robinson, who was named to the 2026 Preseason All-SEC Team.

Robinson earned AVCA All-America Honorable Mention recognition last season and is a three-time AVCA All-Region and All-SEC selection. She led the SEC in 2025 with 5.34 points per set and 4.84 kills per set. Entering the 2026 season, Robinson ranks as LSU's career leader in points per set (5.09) and kills per set (4.54) and is fourth in the rally-scoring era with 1,352 career kills.

Other key returners include middle blockers Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee, who combined for 278 kills while hitting .300, and accounted for 185 total blocks together.

LSU welcomes six newcomers, including a pair of transfers in sophomore outside hitter Samara Coleman and senior setter Martina Villani. Coleman transferred from TCU, while Villani joins the Tigers from Akron. LSU's four freshmen are defensive specialist Kiley Brooks (Justin, Texas), middle blocker/pin hitter Hannah Lee (Frisco, Texas), defensive specialist Katie Raymer (Apex, N.C.), and middle blocker Djay Seaward (Plano, Texas).

LSU is 2-0 all-time against Wake Forest, sweeping the Demon Deacons in 2006 and 2011. Saturday's matchup with Incarnate Word will mark the first meeting between the Tigers and Cardinals.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.