LSU Soccer Falls to UCF On Thursday Night, 2-1

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU soccer team (1-2-0) suffered its second defeat of the season to UCF (2-0-0) by a score of 2-1 on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

UCF took the lead in the 39th minute on a goal by Alysiah Lockette, and the Knights added insurance in the 64th minute on a goal by Payton Patrick.

Tiger midfielder Ava Amsden cut the lead in half on a strike from 25 yards out in the 77th minute. The goal was Amsden’s first of the season and third of her collegiate career.

The Tigers continued to battle in the final 14 minutes, but were unable to find the equalizer as UCF held on for the road victory.

LSU finished the night with eight shots, including three on goal, while UCF recorded 11 shots and two shots on target. The Tigers held a slight advantage in possession at 51 percent and earned five corner kicks compared to seven for the Knights.

Sariyah Bailey led the Tigers with four shots, including one on target. Amy Smith, Ava Galligan, Ava Amsden and Allie Fryer each added one shot, while Amsden’s lone shot found the back of the net.

Amsden’s goal came in the 77th minute when she found the back of the net unassisted to bring LSU within one. The Tigers created another opportunity late when Bailey put a shot on target in the 82nd minute, but UCF goalkeeper Ansley Ittel made the save to preserve the Knights’ advantage.

Audur Scheving started in goal for LSU and played all 90 minutes, recording no saves on UCF’s two shots on target. UCF goalkeeper Ansley Ittel also played the full match and made two saves.

The Knights opened the scoring at the 38:15 mark when Lockette finished a chance assisted by Naomi Clark and Maria Tregansin. Patrick doubled UCF’s lead at 63:09 after receiving assists from Clark and Tyra Eriksen.

The Tigers will look to get back in the win column in their next home match against Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday, August 23 at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

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