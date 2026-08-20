Track & Field Signs Star Nigerian Sprinter Obi Jennifer Chukwuka

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program signed sprinter Obi Jennifer Chukwuka, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Thursday.

Chukwuka originally signed with the Tigers in November of 2025, in hopes to compete during the 2025-26 season, and is finally on her way to Baton Rouge.

The Warri, Nigeria, native will arrive to LSU with some outstanding marks in the 100 meter and 200 meter. She is fresh off of clocking a 200m personal-best time of 23.26 seconds at the Commonwealth Games this July.

In June, she recorded her 100m PR of 11.24 seconds in the Nigerian Championship semifinals. She went on to finish fourth in the championship final.

This summer she also helped her nation at the World Athletics Relays, finishing sixth in the final with their time of 42.03 seconds in the 4x100-meter mixed relay.

In 2022, she competed at the World Athletics U20 Championships representing Nigeria in the 200m and 4x100.

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