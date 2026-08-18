Tickets On Sale For Women's Basketball's Inaugural Preseason Banquet "The Premiere"

BATON ROUGE, La. – Tickets for LSU Women’s Basketball’s inaugural preseason banquet, “The Premiere,” will go live on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. CT.

The program will host the event on Tuesday, October 6th, in coordination with NILSU Max. To purchase your tickets or a table package, please visit wbb.nilsumaxevents.com/the-premiere.

“The Premiere” provides fans the opportunity to meet with the players and staff on this year’s squad as the season quickly approaches to LSU's first exhibition on October 22. Join Coach Mulkey, the LSU Women’s Basketball student-athletes, and the entire coaching staff for a special evening celebrating the team, the program, and everything ahead for the 2026–27 season.

Mulkey will introduce her sixth team at LSU ahead of the 52nd season of LSU Women’s Basketball.

LSU returns key players including First-Team All-SEC guard Mikaylah Williams, Sixth Woman of the Year MiLaysia Fulwiley, and Kate Koval.

Three sophomores from the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class a season ago return. Having played significant minutes in their opening act, All-SEC freshman ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox and Meghan Yarnevich look to build on that in their second season with the Tigers.

Joining LSU’s team from the transfer portal includes point guard Jada Williams from Iowa State, guard Laila Reynolds from Florida and guard Chloe Larry from Tennessee Tech. Newcomers to the college basketball scene include LSU’s freshman Lola Lampley out of Indiana and international standouts Noa Morro from Spain and Anna Minaeva from Russia.