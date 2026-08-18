Three Tigers on AP Preseason All-America Teams

BATON ROUGE – LSU landed three players – Trey’Dez Green, Jordan Seaton, and Ty Benefield - on the Associated Press Preseason All-America Team, which was announced on Tuesday.

Green, a tight end, earned first-team recognition, while Seaton was selected second-team as an offensive tackle and Benefield third-team at safety. Seaton and Benefield are both in their first year at LSU after joining the program through the transfer portal.

Green enters his third season with the Tigers already holding the program career record for touchdown receptions by a player at his position with 11. Last year, Green set the LSU record for receiving TDs by a tight end with seven.

A second-team All-SEC selection in 2025, Green has 46 career receptions for 534 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Seaton, a Washington D.C. native, joined the LSU program during the spring after starting 22 games over two years at Colorado. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors last year. As a true freshman in 2024, Seaton started all 13 games for Colorado, helping Travis Hunter claim the Heisman Trophy that year.

Benefield arrived at LSU last spring after three standout seasons at Boise State. A two-time Academic All-Mountain West selection and a first-team All-MWC selection in 2025, Benefield has 33 career starts and 235 tackles to his credit.

In his three years at Boise State, Benefield helped the Broncos to a 29-13 mark, three Mountain West Conference titles and an appearance in the 2024 College Football Playoffs. He was named MVP of the 2024 Mountain West Championship Game, a victory that sent Boise State to the College Football Playoffs.

The preseason AP All-America team was selected by media members on the AP Top 25 voting panel.

2026 Preseason Associated Press All-America Teams

First-Team Offense

Quarterback -- Dante Moore, fourth year, Oregon.

Running backs -- Kewan Lacy, third year, Mississippi; Ahmad Hardy, third year, Missouri.

Tackles -- Carter Smith, fifth year, Indiana; Trevor Goosby, fourth year, Texas.

Guards -- Evan Tengesdahl, fourth year, Cincinnati; Shadre Hurst, fifth year, Houston.

Center -- Kade Pieper, fourth year, Iowa.

Tight end -- Trey’Dez Green, third year, LSU.

Wide receivers -- Jeremiah Smith, third year, Ohio State; Malachi Toney, second year, Miami; Cam Coleman, third year, Texas.

All-purpose player -- Wayne Knight, fifth year, UCLA.

Kicker -- Tate Sandell, fifth year, Oklahoma.

First-Team Defense

Edge -- Colin Simmons, third year, Texas; Dylan Stewart, third year, South Carolina.

Tackles -- A’Mauri Washington, fourth year, Oregon; David Stone, third year, Oklahoma.

Linebackers -- Rasheem Biles, fourth year, Texas; Xavier Atkins, third year, Auburn; Rolijah Hardy, third year, Indiana.

Cornerbacks -- Leonard Moore, third year, Notre Dame; Ellis Robinson IV, third year, Georgia.

Safeties -- KJ Bolden, third year, Georgia; Koi Perich, third year, Oregon.

Defensive back -- Bray Hubbard, fourth year, Alabama.

Punter -- Evan Crenshaw, fifth year, Troy.

Second-Team Offense

Quarterback -- Trinidad Chambliss, fifth year, Mississippi.

Running backs -- Mark Fletcher Jr., fourth year, Miami; LJ Martin, fourth year, BYU.

Tackles -- Cayden Green, fourth year, Missouri; Jordan Seaton, third year, LSU.

Guards -- Greg Johnson, fourth year, Minnesota; Luke Montgomery, fourth year, Ohio State.

Center -- Drew Bobo, fifth season, Georgia.

Tight end -- Terrance Carter Jr., fifth year, Texas Tech.

Wide receivers -- Duce Robinson, fourth year, Florida State; Charlie Becker, third year, Indiana; KJ Duff, third year, Rutgers.

All-purpose player -- Cam Cook, fourth year, West Virginia.

Kicker -- Lucas Carneiro, fifth year, Mississippi.

Second-Team Defense

Edge -- Anthony Smith, fifth season, Minnesota; John Henry Daley, fourth year, Michigan.

Tackles -- Tyrique Tucker, fifth year, Indiana; Will Echoles, third year, Mississippi.

Linebackers -- Sammy Brown, third year Clemson; Raylen Wilson, fourth year, Georgia; Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, third year, Notre Dame.

Cornerbacks -- Brandon Finney Jr., second year, Oregon; Zabien Brown, third year, Alabama.

Safeties -- Brauntae Johnson, third year, Notre Dame; Ty Benefield, fourth year, LSU.

Defensive back -- Kelley Jones, fourth year, Mississippi State.

Punter -- Palmer Williams, fourth year, Baylor.