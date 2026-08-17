No. 16 LSU Soccer Claims Victory In Home Opener, Defeats Northwestern State 5-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 16 LSU soccer (1-1-0) team recorded its first win of the 2026 season on Sunday night, defeating Northwestern State (0-2-0) by a score of 5-0 at the LSU Soccer Stadium.



The Tigers controlled the match from the opening whistle following a weather delay, outshooting the Lady Demons 24-3 and holding a 13-0 advantage in corner kicks. LSU also maintained 61 percent of possession throughout the match and limited Northwestern State to just three shots, none of which were on target.



After a scoreless opening half, LSU broke through early in the second half, scoring three goals in a span of just 3:09.

The Tigers broke through in the 52nd minute when sophomore Sariyah Bailey sent a corner kick to the feet of senior forward Ava Galligan, who knocked the ball into the right corner of the goal. The goal was Galligan’s first of the season and 21st as a Tiger. Junior Amy Smith was also credited with an assist on the opening goal.



In the 54th minute, 5th-year senior Allie Fryer was awarded a penalty kick after being fouled in the box by a Lady Demon defender. Fryer took the penalty and launched it into the top right corner of the goal, doubling the Tiger lead. The goal marked Fryer’s first of the season and first in the Purple and Gold.



Just 19 seconds later, LSU found the back of the net yet again. Senior Brielyn Knowles dribbled down the left side of the pitch and crossed the ball to the running head of junior Linka Ono. Ono headed the ball into the back of the net for the Tigers’ third goal of the night. Bailey was also credited with an assist on the play, giving her two assists on the night.



The Tigers continued to pressure the Lady Demon defense throughout the second half, registering 14 shots after halftime. LSU eventually added two more goals in the final eight minutes to put the match away.



Sophomore Ryann Denecour extended the lead to four in the 83rd minute. After LSU earned another corner kick, the ball was batted around in the box before Denecour struck it past the keeper for the fourth goal of the night. The goal was Denecour’s first of the 2026 campaign and the second of her career.

The Tigers scored their final goal of the night in the 85th minute on a well-placed shot into the bottom left corner of the goal from freshman Mia Conard. Denecour provided the assist, marking the first point of her LSU career on the play. Conard’s goal marked the first of her career on the same night she made her collegiate debut.



LSU’s five-goal performance featured five different goal scorers, with Galligan, Fryer, Ono, Denecour and Conard each finding the back of the net. The Tigers also received five total assists, with Bailey leading the way with two.



The Tigers were aggressive throughout the contest, putting nine of their 24 shots on target while Northwestern State managed just three total shots. LSU goalkeeper Audur Scheving earned the win after playing the first 67:16, while Marie Pues finished the match in goal. Together, the LSU goalkeepers recorded the Tigers’ first shutout of the season.



Galligan led LSU with five shots, including two on goal, while freshman Berglind Hlynsdottir added three shots. Another talented freshman, Alexia Hansen, also recorded four shots off the bench.



The victory marked LSU’s first home win of the 2026 season and gave the Tigers a 1-1-0 record through the opening weekend of the campaign. LSU opened the season Wednesday with a 1-0 loss at No. 18 Wake Forest before returning home and finished week one in the win column.



The Tigers return to action on Thursday, August 20 at the LSU Soccer Stadium when they host UCF at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

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