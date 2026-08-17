LSU Women's Golf Announces 2026-27 Schedule

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golf coach Garrett Runion announced the team’s 2026-27 wraparound season for his program that he hopes will lead his Tigers to their seventh consecutive appearance in the NCAA Championship tournament.

The schedule features nine team events and two individual tournament opportunities in the regular season, beginning with the team’s traditional opener, Sept. 7-8, at the Cougar Classic at Charleston, South Carolina.

LSU will return to the Red Sky Classic in Colorado later in September where last year Francesca Fiorellini became the first women’s golfer at LSU to shoot a 9-under par score of 63 in competition.

The Tigers will be part of a new event in Columbus, Georgia when the Haskins Foundation hosts the Hawkins Women’s Intercollegiate at the Country Club of Columbus on Oct. 12-13. The Haskins Foundation is in charge of the voting and support for both the ANNIKA and Haskins Awards and its namesake, Fred Haskins, was the pro at the Country Club for some 30-plus years.

The fall will close out at the renamed and relocated event hosted by Mississippi State, now known as The Fin on Oct. 19-21 in Fairfield, Texas.

The spring 2027 season will begin on Jan. 31 at another relocated event as Purdue’s opening event will be played this year at Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

After a stop off in Florida for its annual appearance in the Moon Golf Invitational, the Tigers will again be part of one of the most prestigious events on the calendar, the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, South Carolina, March 1-3.

The Tigers are two-time winners of the famed guitar trophy for the tournament named for the star country singer and the Rucker remains the first and only all-women’s regular season collegiate golf event televised live on The Golf Channel.

Two other events – a new stop for LSU in Augusta, Georgia and the traditional season concluding event hosted by Clemson in Sunset, South Carolina – will prepare the Tigers for what they plan to be another postseason run.

The SEC Championship event returns to Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, April 16-20 before the NCAA Regionals, which are set for May 10-12, at six locations around the country. The NCAA Championship tournament is again set for the fourth straight year at the OMNI La Costa Resort and Spa’s Champions Course in Carlsbad, California, May 21-26.

2026-27 LSU Women’s Golf Schedule

Fall Schedule

Sept. 7-8 Cougar Classic/Yeamans Hall Club/Charleston, South Carolina

Sept. 8-9 Tulane Classic (Ind.)/TPC Louisiana/New Orleans, Louisiana

Sept. 21-23 Red Sky Classic/Red Sky Golf Club/Wolcott, Colorado

Oct. 12-13 Haskins Women’s Intercollegiate/Country Club of Columbus/Columbus, Georgia

Oct. 19-21 The Fin/Freestone Lake and Golf Club/Fairfield, Texas

Springs Schedule

Jan. 31-Feb. 2 Purdue Tropical Classic/Cocotal Country Club/Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Feb. 14-16 Moon Golf Invitational/Suntree Country Club/Melbourne, Florida

March 1-3 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate/Long Cove Club/Hilton Head, South Carolina

March 13-14 Valspar Augusta Invitational/Forest Hills Golf Club/Augusta, Georgia

March 15-16 Magnolia Collegiate (Ind.)/RTJ Magnolia Grove Falls/Mobile, Alabama

March 21-23 Clemson Invitational/Reserve at Lake Keowee/Sunset, South Carolina

Postseason

April 16-20 SEC Championship/Pelican Golf Club/Belleair, Florida

May 10-12 NCAA Regionals/TBD

May 21-26 NCAA Championship/OMNI La Costa Resort & Spa/Carlsbad, California