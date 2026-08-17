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LSU Football in 2026 Preseason AP Top 25LSU Football in 2026 Preseason AP Top 25
Gus Stark, LSU Athletics
by Michael Bonnette

LSU Football in 2026 Preseason AP Top 25

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BATON ROUGE – LSU will open the 2026 ranked in the Top 25 in both national poll as the Tigers are ranked No. 11 in the preseason Associated Press Poll, the organization announced on Monday. 

Earlier this month, LSU earned a preseason ranking of No. 13 in the USA Today Poll. The Tigers, under first-year coach Lane Kiffin, is coming off a 7-6 season a year ago. LSU’s roster has been bolstered by the addition of the nation’s top-rated transfer portal class, a group that includes the No. 1 quarterback Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen, and No. 1 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton

Dating back to 2000, LSU has been ranked in the preseason Top 25 in all but two seasons – 2000 and 2022. 

LSU hosts Clemson, who is ranked No. 23 in the coaches poll and fell just outside the Top 25 in the AP poll. Clemson is ranked No. 26 in the AP poll.  

The Tigers are among nine SEC teams ranked in the AP Top 25, a list that includes five LSU opponents – No. 5 Texas, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 13 Alabama and No. 20 Tennessee. LSU plays Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama in Tiger Stadium. 

Other SEC teams in the AP Top 25 include Georgia at No. 3 and Missouri at No. 25. 

Ohio State is ranked No. 1 followed by Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas. Indiana, Miami (Fla.), Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Oklahoma round out the Top 10. 

 

2026 AP Preseason Top 25

Aug. 17, 2026

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points
1 Ohio State (40) 1672
2 Oregon (14) 1597
3 Georgia 1513
4 Notre Dame (6) 1510
5 Texas 1483
6 Indiana (8) 1440
7 Miami (Fla.) (1) 1379
8 Texas A&M 1131
9 Ole Miss 1102
10 Oklahoma 1047
11 LSU 988
12 Texas Tech 983
13 Alabama 904
t-14 BYU 839
t-14 USC 839
16 Michigan 718
17 Washington 501
18 Penn State 482
19 SMU 434
20 Tennessee 394
21 Utah 304
22 Iowa 260
23 Houston 252
24 Louisville 194
25 Missouri 117

Others receiving votes:
Clemson 112, Florida 51, Boise State 43, Arizona 32, TCU 11, Navy 10, South Carolina 10, Illinois 9, Oklahoma State 8, Vanderbilt 8, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia Tech 6, Minnesota 5, UNLV 4, New Mexico 4, Georgia Tech 4, Louisiana 4, James Madison 3, Auburn 3, Memphis 2, California 2, Liberty 1, Western Michigan 1, Tulane 1, Virginia 1.