Gallery: Soccer vs Northwestern State

wrapperNew ArrivalsTop SellersMen'sWomen'sHatsThe Player Shop (NIL)JerseysShoesT-ShirtsGameday & TailgateClearancePhoto StoreCustom LSU Nike Pegasus 41$149.99Shop Now Opens in a new window Close Shop Menu Shop Open Additional MenuOpen Schedule TickerOpen Profile MenuTickets AccountTAF AccountTeam Store AccountLSU+ AccountGeaux-MailBayou Brew Daily NewsletterContact UsAll Sports ScheduleOpen Main MenuLoading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Stephen Bayog / LSU AthleticsAugust 17, 2026 Share TwitterFacebookEmailGallery: Soccer vs Northwestern StateAnnaleigh Bruser | Photo by: Stephen BayogRyann Denecour, Amy Smith | Photo by: Stephen BayogSariyah Bailey, Kelsey Major, Audur Scheving, Annaleigh Bruser, Ava Amsden, Allie Fryer, Ava Galligan, Amy Smith, Emma Alvord, Brielyn Knowles, Berglind HlynsdÃ³ttir | Photo by: Stephen BayogEmma Alvord | Photo by: Stephen BayogAllie Fryer | Photo by: Stephen Bayog | Photo by: Stephen BayogAva Galligan | Photo by: Stephen BayogAllie Fryer, Amy Smith | Photo by: Stephen BayogLinka Ono, Emma Alvord | Photo by: Stephen BayogRyann Denecour | Photo by: Stephen BayogElla Kate Johnston, Mia Conrad, Ava Villapando | Photo by: Stephen Bayog | Photo by: Stephen BayogJaya Dern | Photo by: Stephen BayogAlexia Hansen | Photo by: Stephen Bayog