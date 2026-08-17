Football's Trey'Dez Green Named to Player of the Year Watch List

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Trey'Dez Green is among 50 players nationwide named to the Walter Camp Foundation “Players to Watch” for the 2026 Player of the Year Award, the organization announced on Monday.

Green, the only tight end on the list, enters his third season with the Tigers and already holds the program record for receiving TDs by a player at his position with 11. Last year, he set the single-season record for TD receptions by a tight end with seven.

In two years at LSU, Green has emerged as one of the nation’s top pass receiving threats with his size, catch radius and athletic ability. Green enters the 2026 season with 46 career receptions for 534 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The 2026 Walter Camp Award watch list includes 41 offensive players along with nine from the defensive side of the ball.

“We are proud to continue the great work of Walter Camp, considered the father of American football, and recognize the very best college football players in the nation,” Foundation president Michael Madera said. “This watch list is a great start to what is shaping up to be another exciting year of college football.”

Earlier in the summer, the Foundation announced its 2026 preseason all-American teams and Green was named first-team preseason all-America by the organization.

Walter Camp is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious collegiate football All-America team. The 2026 Player of Year watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in early November and three finalists will be announced in early December. The 2026 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 138 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced in the second week of December.