Two-Time National Champion Jaden Noot Earns LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU baseball pitcher Jaden Noot, a two-time National Champion, has earned his college degree as graduation ceremonies are held on campus.

Noot, a product of Oak Park, Calif., and a member of LSU’s 2023 and 2025 National Championship teams, received his degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Academic achievement continues to be a cornerstone of the LSU baseball program, as 138 student-athletes have earned degrees over the past 19 years. In addition, LSU baseball players have received SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition on 202 occasions since 2007.

Noot was selected out of high school in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers; however, he elected to embark upon a college career at LSU.

He made 31 career appearances (seven starts) at LSU, posting a 2-1 mark, two saves and a 5.23 ERA in 43.0 innings with 24 walks and 53 strikeouts. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and he was able to make one appearance on the mound for the Tigers in 2024 as he continued to rehabilitate after surgery.

He returned to the mound at full strength in 2025 and played a significant role in the Tigers’ drive to their second College World Series title in three seasons.

Noot made 20 appearances (five starts) in 2025, posting a 2-1 record and a 4.13 ERA with one save. He worked 32.2 innings with 15 walks and 44 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .230 batting average.

He recorded 22 strikeouts in his final 14.1 innings over seven appearances in 2025, including a scoreless relief inning versus Arkansas in the College World Series (June 18), allowing no hits with one strikeout.

Noot also recorded an excellent outing as a starter versus Ole Miss in the 2025 SEC Tournament, as he limited the Rebels to one earned run on three hits in 4.0 innings with seven strikeouts.