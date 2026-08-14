Two Beach Volleyball Players Earn Their Degrees During Summer Graduation

BATON ROUGE – Two LSU Beach Volleyball players earned their degree during Friday’s graduation ceremonies.

Aubrey O’Gorman and Gracey Campbell contributed to the success of the Tigers on and off the sand during their career at LSU.

O’Gorman graduated with a master’s degree in business administration. She has been a mainstay in the LSU lineup for the last three seasons. In her career with the Sandy Tigs, O’Gorman went 50-41 and played a crucial role for the Tigers on Courts 2 and 3. She has been named to the CCSA All-Academic team, MPSF All-Academic team and earned SEC Academic Honor Roll multiple seasons.

Campbell has been an important role for the Sandy Tigs on and off the court since her transfer here in 2023. She received her bachelor’s degree in sports administration.