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Tributes to LSU Baseball Legend Skip BertmanTributes to LSU Baseball Legend Skip Bertman

A statue in honor of Skip Bertman was dedicated on Sept. 13, 2019, at Alex Box Stadium.n

Tributes to LSU Baseball Legend Skip Bertman

LSU Athletics would like to thank all who share their stories about the impact coach Skip Bertman had on their lives. Coach Bertman passed away early on the morning of Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

Additional tributes will be added here when published.

Baseball Paul Mainieri Retirement Photo by: Chris Parent

"Today is a big loss for the city of Baton Rouge, the state of Louisiana, and the country. Skip Bertman had such a profound impact on so many people, even if you didn't know him personally. For those of us that were lucky enough to know him and were part of his life, it's almost impossible to put into words what he meant to us.

"In my case, everyone knows he was the athletic director that brought me to LSU. But actually, I've known Skip since I was 11 years old. Our families were very close while we lived in Miami. I've idolized him for almost my whole life and wanted to grow up and be a coach like he was. As a close friend and confidant, he was always there with advice and encouragement for me. When I came to LSU, I said that I had only one goal as the custodian of the program that Skip built - and that was to make Skip proud!

"There is a new hole in my heart today that hurts so much. However, I'm going to try and remember just how grateful and lucky I was to have had Skip in my life for as long as I did." 
- Former LSU Baseball Coach and Player Paul Mainieri

"First I want to give my condolences to his family, friends, and those in the Tiger family close to him. He was an icon, and I was fortunate enough that Skip believed in me and hired me as the head track coach here at LSU. I’ll never forget that I basically owe my career to coach Bertman. He was my favorite athletic director that I ever worked for. I say that because coach Bertman would call me before every postseason meet when he was AD. Not only did he take the time to call me, but he knew exactly what he was talking about, and he always paid attention to what was happening within our program. He would ask about specific athletes and if they were okay and if they were healthy. A lot of that comes from having someone that used to coach a sport at the AD. He knew if his best pitcher was hurt, the chances of winning went down, he also knew if one of our sprinters were hurting, our chances went down. Not only did he check in with me before meets, but he would also reach out during them to see how it was going. My phone would ring, and it would be coach Bertman calling me. I’m not only forever thankful for everything he did for me, but also for everything he did for LSU throughout the years as a coach, athletic director, and mentor. He was amazing and what he did throughout his years took a special leader to do so."
- Dennis Shaver, LSU Track & Field Head Coach
"We are sad to learn of the passing of 'Skip' Bertman, and grateful for having known and worked with him. His coaching career at LSU fundamentally reshaped Southeastern Conference baseball, and his later service as LSU’s athletics director extended that same standard of leadership. His impact on college baseball, the SEC, and LSU, will continue. Rest in peace, Skip."
- Greg Sankey, SEC Commissioner
"There are finite numbers that can quantify Skip's coaching success. Wins, titles, All-Americans. What cannot be measured is the personal impact he had on so many lives, including mine, through his wisdom, his instincts, his compassion, and his humor. He changed lives. His legacy will last across Louisiana, college baseball and countless players and friends and their families for generations. Rest in peace, Skip."
- Herb Vincent, Associate Commissioner for Communications for former LSU Associate Vice Chancellor for University Relations and Senior Associate Athletics Director
"It's a sad day. Skip and I have been friends for about 60 years. We almost grew up together in Miami. He was the first baseman on my fast pitch softball team, and I’ve known him and Sandy forever. We roomed together for three whole summers on tour with the USA Baseball team. Over the years, we’ve probably done 50 or 60 clinics together all over the country. We played 70 games against each other and went 35-35 while I was at Georgia and Mississippi State. I’ve been a part of his life, and he’s been a part of mine for all of our coaching careers. I’ve got so many great stories about Skip and I’m going to miss him."
- Ron Polk, former Mississippi State, Georgia Baseball Coach
"When asked about 'Skip' Bertman ... Where do you start? Maybe at the end. He's the G.O.A.T. From coach, to AD, to Ambassador for college athletics - there are very few, if any, you could even mention in the same breath. He has impacted countless lives. I know I speak for many when I say, I would not be where I am today without Coach."
- Mike Bianco, Ole Miss Head Baseball Coach, former LSU Assistant Coach and Player
“Coach Bertman had a tremendous impact on me. I was fortunate to spend a couple of summers with him with USA Baseball, and I learned a great deal from that experience. He made LSU the benchmark for college baseball and shared lessons that helped us build a national championship program at South Carolina. His impact went far beyond LSU. He cared about other coaches, shared his knowledge and helped them build successful programs. By investing in others, Coach Bertman helped elevate college baseball and shape the game into what it is today.”
- Ray Tanner, former South Carolina Baseball Head Coach, Athletics Director
"'Skip' Bertman was truly a gift to college baseball. One-of-a-kind and way ahead of his time, he was a special guy. I always loved my conversations with him in Baton Rouge when we were playing LSU on the road. He was funny — a great joke and storyteller — but in the dugout, he was a master motivator. His players played extremely hard for him, and he turned LSU into one of the top programs in the country."
- Dave Van Horn, Arkansas Head Baseball Coach (2003-present)
"On behalf of the entire Florida Gators organization, our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and LSU community following the loss of 'Skip' Bertman. Coach Bertman was, and forever will be, an icon in our game and a larger than life figure in college baseball. He will be dearly missed across the landscape of our sport, and I know the lasting impact he left on his players and peers, as well as his success on and off the field, will forever stand as his legacy.”
- Kevin O'Sullivan, Florida Baseball Coach
"'Skip' Bertman was the absolute best. Just a wonderful person and a tremendous coach. He had a vision, and he accomplished that. He built LSU into a dynasty. It was a covenant that he formed with his players. They bought in, and the proof is in the pudding. He knew the game inside and out, but his ability to motivate was unlike anything I’d ever seen."
- Norm DeBriyn, former Arkansas Head Baseball Coach (1970-2002)

“College baseball has lost one of its true giants. 'Skip' Bertman was a rare breed — an authentic, passionate leader who had an extraordinary ability to connect with baseball players, coaches, umpires, fans, and everyone privileged to be around him. What separated Skip was not simply his incredible record or the championships he won. It was his ability to teach, motivate, develop and lead people. He understood that great baseball programs are built on great people, great relationships and a relentless commitment to excellence. His impact on college baseball will remain forever.”
- Craig Ramsey, College Baseball Foundation Chairman of the Board of Trustees

“The College Baseball Foundation is saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary 'Skip' Bertman. First and foremost, our condolences and prayers go to the Bertman Family, including his daughter Lori who serves as an integral member of our Board of Trustees.  Our thoughts are also with those in the Baton Rouge and LSU communities as well as his extended families within college baseball and college athletics. Skip set a standard for excellence, both on and off the field.  We are proud to have Coach Bertman as a member of our inaugural class of the College Baseball Hall of Fame. We are honored to be able to share his inspirational story with all.  His legacy will be forever celebrated and preserved.”
- Tom Jacobs, College Baseball Foundation CEO and Executive Director