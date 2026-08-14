Tributes to LSU Baseball Legend Skip Bertman

LSU Athletics would like to thank all who share their stories about the impact coach Skip Bertman had on their lives. Coach Bertman passed away early on the morning of Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.
Additional tributes will be added here when published.
LSU Athletics would like to thank all who share their stories about the impact coach Skip Bertman had on their lives. Coach Bertman passed away early on the morning of Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.
Additional tributes will be added here when published.
We mourn today the passing of LSU legend Skip Bertman, the greatest coach in college baseball history, a visionary leader, and one of the most impactful figures in the evolution of collegiate athletics. pic.twitter.com/ImXrx2smwv— LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) August 14, 2026
A statement from LSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry on the passing of Skip Bertman. pic.twitter.com/A3yRfyM9rr— LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) August 14, 2026
A statement from Head Coach Jay Johnson on Skip Bertman's passing. pic.twitter.com/MaVLhWFnkD— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) August 14, 2026
My heart is broken this morning….we have lost Coach Bertman. The best to ever fill out a lineup card….the man who changed college baseball forever and the man who built the best baseball program in the country @LSUbaseball As great a coach he was, even a better man that touched… pic.twitter.com/W4eU48vpKj— Ben McDonald (@realbenmcdonald) August 14, 2026
The legend, my coach, my friend, Skip Bertman, passed away overnight. He meant so much to all of us whose lives he touched. I will miss him dearly.— Eddy Furniss MD (@EddyFurniss) August 14, 2026
“Believe me, a great part of those we have loved, though chance has removed their persons, still abides with us. The past is ours,… pic.twitter.com/Ds4xCoyyFH
It’s a sad day. This morning we lost a legend. Skip Bertman was simple the best. His impact on College Baseball will live on forever. I feel so blessed to have had him as a coach and a mentor. He meant so much to so many. I will miss you, Coach. pic.twitter.com/o2sDMc9f7v— Coach Mike Bianco (@CoachMikeBianco) August 14, 2026
Skip profoundly impacted my life and greatly influenced my decision to coach. I’ll never forget the time and wisdom he gave me at LSU.— Nolan Cain (@ncain39) August 14, 2026
"Anything you vividly imagine, ardently desire, sincerely believe, and enthusiastically act upon, must, absolutely must come to pass".
Rest easy,… https://t.co/PVt4k1ancQ
The word legend is often used to signify the greatness of a person, but in sports being a legend isn’t measured by the trophies you collect. Those are just symbols of accomplishments.— Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) August 14, 2026
A legend is a person who changes a standard forever, and that is what Skip Bertman did. He…
The LSU System family expresses our most heartfelt condolences on the passing of Skip Bertman. pic.twitter.com/4KujTOhFyb— LSU President Dr. Wade Rousse (@LSUpresident) August 14, 2026
Remembering the ultimate leader. A visionary. A legend of LSU and our state.— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 14, 2026
Skip Bertman. pic.twitter.com/KIbXGZXHIE
Thank you, Skip, for making us all better. We are sad to learn of Skip’s passing, and grateful for having known and worked with him. His impact on college baseball, the Southeastern Conference, and LSU, will continue. Rest in peace, Skip. https://t.co/MqNLgDAqqq— Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) August 14, 2026
There are finite numbers that can quantify Skip Bertman’s coaching success. Wins, titles, All-Americans. What cannot be measured is the personal impact he had on so many lives, including mine, through his wisdom, his instincts, his compassion, and his humor. He changed lives. His… pic.twitter.com/PdLZUUYbaT— Herb Vincent (@herbvincent) August 14, 2026
Skip was simply the best. One of the most important and influential people in the history of college baseball. I cherished every minute that I was able to spend with him over the years. The voice that needed no introduction, you knew who it was the minute he spoke. While his… https://t.co/C1s2q5K3GM— Kyle Peterson (@KP_Omaha) August 14, 2026
There’s nothing more perfect than a baseball field. Skip Bertman explains it better than anyone else will.— BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) August 14, 2026
Rest in peace, coach pic.twitter.com/5bHTfgRLfy
"Today is a big loss for the city of Baton Rouge, the state of Louisiana, and the country. Skip Bertman had such a profound impact on so many people, even if you didn't know him personally. For those of us that were lucky enough to know him and were part of his life, it's almost impossible to put into words what he meant to us.
"In my case, everyone knows he was the athletic director that brought me to LSU. But actually, I've known Skip since I was 11 years old. Our families were very close while we lived in Miami. I've idolized him for almost my whole life and wanted to grow up and be a coach like he was. As a close friend and confidant, he was always there with advice and encouragement for me. When I came to LSU, I said that I had only one goal as the custodian of the program that Skip built - and that was to make Skip proud!
"There is a new hole in my heart today that hurts so much. However, I'm going to try and remember just how grateful and lucky I was to have had Skip in my life for as long as I did."
- Former LSU Baseball Coach and Player Paul Mainieri
"First I want to give my condolences to his family, friends, and those in the Tiger family close to him. He was an icon, and I was fortunate enough that Skip believed in me and hired me as the head track coach here at LSU. I’ll never forget that I basically owe my career to coach Bertman. He was my favorite athletic director that I ever worked for. I say that because coach Bertman would call me before every postseason meet when he was AD. Not only did he take the time to call me, but he knew exactly what he was talking about, and he always paid attention to what was happening within our program. He would ask about specific athletes and if they were okay and if they were healthy. A lot of that comes from having someone that used to coach a sport at the AD. He knew if his best pitcher was hurt, the chances of winning went down, he also knew if one of our sprinters were hurting, our chances went down. Not only did he check in with me before meets, but he would also reach out during them to see how it was going. My phone would ring, and it would be coach Bertman calling me. I’m not only forever thankful for everything he did for me, but also for everything he did for LSU throughout the years as a coach, athletic director, and mentor. He was amazing and what he did throughout his years took a special leader to do so."
- Dennis Shaver, LSU Track & Field Head Coach
"We are sad to learn of the passing of 'Skip' Bertman, and grateful for having known and worked with him. His coaching career at LSU fundamentally reshaped Southeastern Conference baseball, and his later service as LSU’s athletics director extended that same standard of leadership. His impact on college baseball, the SEC, and LSU, will continue. Rest in peace, Skip."
- Greg Sankey, SEC Commissioner
"There are finite numbers that can quantify Skip's coaching success. Wins, titles, All-Americans. What cannot be measured is the personal impact he had on so many lives, including mine, through his wisdom, his instincts, his compassion, and his humor. He changed lives. His legacy will last across Louisiana, college baseball and countless players and friends and their families for generations. Rest in peace, Skip."
- Herb Vincent, Associate Commissioner for Communications for former LSU Associate Vice Chancellor for University Relations and Senior Associate Athletics Director
"It's a sad day. Skip and I have been friends for about 60 years. We almost grew up together in Miami. He was the first baseman on my fast pitch softball team, and I’ve known him and Sandy forever. We roomed together for three whole summers on tour with the USA Baseball team. Over the years, we’ve probably done 50 or 60 clinics together all over the country. We played 70 games against each other and went 35-35 while I was at Georgia and Mississippi State. I’ve been a part of his life, and he’s been a part of mine for all of our coaching careers. I’ve got so many great stories about Skip and I’m going to miss him."
- Ron Polk, former Mississippi State, Georgia Baseball Coach
"When asked about 'Skip' Bertman ... Where do you start? Maybe at the end. He's the G.O.A.T. From coach, to AD, to Ambassador for college athletics - there are very few, if any, you could even mention in the same breath. He has impacted countless lives. I know I speak for many when I say, I would not be where I am today without Coach."
- Mike Bianco, Ole Miss Head Baseball Coach, former LSU Assistant Coach and Player
“Coach Bertman had a tremendous impact on me. I was fortunate to spend a couple of summers with him with USA Baseball, and I learned a great deal from that experience. He made LSU the benchmark for college baseball and shared lessons that helped us build a national championship program at South Carolina. His impact went far beyond LSU. He cared about other coaches, shared his knowledge and helped them build successful programs. By investing in others, Coach Bertman helped elevate college baseball and shape the game into what it is today.”
- Ray Tanner, former South Carolina Baseball Head Coach, Athletics Director
"'Skip' Bertman was truly a gift to college baseball. One-of-a-kind and way ahead of his time, he was a special guy. I always loved my conversations with him in Baton Rouge when we were playing LSU on the road. He was funny — a great joke and storyteller — but in the dugout, he was a master motivator. His players played extremely hard for him, and he turned LSU into one of the top programs in the country."
- Dave Van Horn, Arkansas Head Baseball Coach (2003-present)
"On behalf of the entire Florida Gators organization, our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and LSU community following the loss of 'Skip' Bertman. Coach Bertman was, and forever will be, an icon in our game and a larger than life figure in college baseball. He will be dearly missed across the landscape of our sport, and I know the lasting impact he left on his players and peers, as well as his success on and off the field, will forever stand as his legacy.”
- Kevin O'Sullivan, Florida Baseball Coach
"'Skip' Bertman was the absolute best. Just a wonderful person and a tremendous coach. He had a vision, and he accomplished that. He built LSU into a dynasty. It was a covenant that he formed with his players. They bought in, and the proof is in the pudding. He knew the game inside and out, but his ability to motivate was unlike anything I’d ever seen."
- Norm DeBriyn, former Arkansas Head Baseball Coach (1970-2002)
The legend, the goat, our beloved Stanley "Skip" Bertman passed away peacefully at 1:12 am surrounded by his daughters at Baton Rouge General Hospital. #LSU @LSUbaseball— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) August 14, 2026
Legendary LSU Coach and Athletic Director Skip Bertman dies at age 88 https://t.co/EH38YEiPJg @WAFB
"Legendary" doesn't quite cover it.— Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) August 14, 2026
Skip was the best college baseball coach ever.
He was the biggest figure ever in LSU athletics history.
If you were to pick four faces to put on an #LSU sports Mount Rushmore, he would be on it. https://t.co/z4UZiY6aSm
Legendary LSU coach and leader Skip Bertman dies at 88 https://t.co/BRWJWDSKkp— The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) August 14, 2026
J. Stanley Skip Bertman, legendary LSU baseball coach, transformed the sport into a major SEC attraction. pic.twitter.com/4HkhoiAOCQ
Lost a legend early this morning with the passing of Skip Bertman. 5 time national Champion and Hall of Famer was an inspiration to many. I am so fortunate that our paths crossed and learned much from Skip in our 5 years together at LSU. May his memory be a blessing.— Dan Radakovich (@DanRadakovich) August 14, 2026
Skip Bertman was the AD during my time at LSU, and I’ll always appreciate the time he took with us as student-athletes. Nobody set the standard like Skip as LSU’s baseball coach. He helped make college baseball what it is today. Legend isn’t big enough to describe what Skip was. https://t.co/ONeDtWe8CT— Jacob Hester (@JacobHester18) August 14, 2026
College baseball lost one of its greatest legends today. Skip was so much more than a coach….his impact on the sport will never fade! My sincerest condolences to the family and to the LSU community. https://t.co/fmdAQ2l0gO— Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke02) August 14, 2026
We lost a great one today. 🙏🏽— Kris Budden (@KrisBudden) August 14, 2026
But one thing is for sure, his stories will be told through his former players and coaches for the rest of time. https://t.co/APHsRNd8NZ
Skip Bertman was one of my favorite people I got to cover. And his 2000 team was one of my favorite to cover. What I loved most about Skip was his sense of humor. When @LSUbaseball played in an NCAA regional in Tuscaloosa, Skip told us reporters, “if you need anything we will be…— stan verrett (@stanverrett) August 14, 2026
Can’t say enough about Skip. He was the face of LSU baseball, LSU athletics, the CWS and … decency. I’m glad to say he was a friend to the media. I know baseball— and people — better because of him. May his legacy live on. RIP, Skip. https://t.co/lWe8U28E91— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) August 14, 2026
Sad news…— Mike Rooney (@Mike_Rooney) August 14, 2026
In a generation of larger than life college baseball coaches, Skip was the shining star. He took the LSU job 40 years ago and changed our game forever.
And no one lit up a room like this man. This is a tough day but Skip was a gift.
Rest in peace, Coach.
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/QirU55Sn9a
Skip was truly a legend among legends, a slam dunk inclusion on college baseball's Mount Rushmore alongside Rod Dedeaux & Augie Garrido. His influence on our sport cannot be overstated - his incredible run at LSU helped pave the way for college baseball to become what it is now. https://t.co/2WBhTSpcmV— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) August 14, 2026
One of my favorite things about Skip was that you didn't really do an interview with Skip, you just started the camera and captured the magic.— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) August 14, 2026
He had such an unbelievable ability to understand the moment and the need, and he filled in the lines as only he could.
Here's part of… pic.twitter.com/PwPKvwY0Qu
College baseball has lost one of the true Titans of our sport as legendary @LSUbaseball head coach Skip Bertman passed away overnight.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) August 14, 2026
My prayers go out to the Bertman and #LSU family. He was a true gentleman. https://t.co/cPqEdH5S0v
RIP, Skip Bertman, a coaching legend.https://t.co/lAiRL0x02s— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoATH) August 14, 2026
One of the faces on the Mount Rushmore of college baseball. His LSU and SEC legacies will live forever. https://t.co/oG1BHs2oKG— Kevin Scarbinsky (@KevinScarbinsky) August 14, 2026
Legendary @LSUbaseball head coach Skip Bertman passed away early Friday morning.— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) August 14, 2026
Bertman transformed the Tigers into a national powerhouse, leading them to five national championships and 11 College World Series appearances. pic.twitter.com/ktgPpnMhPy
"When he entered a room, people noticed. Backs straightened. Bodies leaned in to make sure you could hear the next nugget, because with his distinct delivery, it seemed every topic came through with confidence." -- For more on a college baseball icon ... https://t.co/9oN0PQaSwt— Mark Etheridge (@marketheridge) August 14, 2026
An immeasurable loss for the LSU family and college baseball. There was nobody quite like Skip Bertman. RIP to the legend, and deepest sympathies to his family.— Charles Hanagriff (@C_Hanagriff) August 14, 2026
USA Baseball mourns the loss of baseball legend J. Stanley “Skip” Bertman, who passed away Friday at the age of 88.— USA Baseball (@USABaseball) August 14, 2026
"To say that Skip Bertman was a game changer in our sport would be an understatement," said Executive Director/CEO Paul Seiler. "USA Baseball was the beneficiary… pic.twitter.com/vCxzAgHSlj
Miami Hurricanes Baseball mourns the passing of the legendary Stanley “Skip” Bertman.— Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) August 14, 2026
A player, coach, national champion and College Baseball Hall of Famer, Bertman’s impact on college baseball will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Qoaj2v1CkJ
A statement from the Saints and Pelicans on Skip Bertman's passing pic.twitter.com/BCZAvHM1zk— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 14, 2026
We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary @LSUbaseball head coach Skip Bertman.— Tulane Baseball (@GreenWaveBSB) August 14, 2026
Coach Bertman - a pioneer in the game of college baseball - was larger than life, and his impact on the sport will be felt for generations to come. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his… pic.twitter.com/UvUi14h4nl
We lost an absolute legend of our sport.— Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) August 14, 2026
Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Bertman, his family and the LSU baseball community. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/k9qC7q9Cnt
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bertman family.— College World Series of Omaha (@CWSOmaha) August 14, 2026
Skip was a pioneer and All-Star for College Baseball. He will be dearly missed here in Omaha. https://t.co/wDYxHQvjpE
“College baseball has lost one of its true giants. 'Skip' Bertman was a rare breed — an authentic, passionate leader who had an extraordinary ability to connect with baseball players, coaches, umpires, fans, and everyone privileged to be around him. What separated Skip was not simply his incredible record or the championships he won. It was his ability to teach, motivate, develop and lead people. He understood that great baseball programs are built on great people, great relationships and a relentless commitment to excellence. His impact on college baseball will remain forever.”
- Craig Ramsey, College Baseball Foundation Chairman of the Board of Trustees
“The College Baseball Foundation is saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary 'Skip' Bertman. First and foremost, our condolences and prayers go to the Bertman Family, including his daughter Lori who serves as an integral member of our Board of Trustees. Our thoughts are also with those in the Baton Rouge and LSU communities as well as his extended families within college baseball and college athletics. Skip set a standard for excellence, both on and off the field. We are proud to have Coach Bertman as a member of our inaugural class of the College Baseball Hall of Fame. We are honored to be able to share his inspirational story with all. His legacy will be forever celebrated and preserved.”
- Tom Jacobs, College Baseball Foundation CEO and Executive Director