Tributes to LSU Baseball Legend Skip Bertman

"Today is a big loss for the city of Baton Rouge, the state of Louisiana, and the country. Skip Bertman had such a profound impact on so many people, even if you didn't know him personally. For those of us that were lucky enough to know him and were part of his life, it's almost impossible to put into words what he meant to us.

"In my case, everyone knows he was the athletic director that brought me to LSU. But actually, I've known Skip since I was 11 years old. Our families were very close while we lived in Miami. I've idolized him for almost my whole life and wanted to grow up and be a coach like he was. As a close friend and confidant, he was always there with advice and encouragement for me. When I came to LSU, I said that I had only one goal as the custodian of the program that Skip built - and that was to make Skip proud!

"There is a new hole in my heart today that hurts so much. However, I'm going to try and remember just how grateful and lucky I was to have had Skip in my life for as long as I did."

- Former LSU Baseball Coach and Player Paul Mainieri