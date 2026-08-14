LSU Women's Golfer Elsa Svensson Earns MBA As College Career Concludes

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golfer Elsa Svensson, who appeared in three NCAA Championships and was a member of LSU’s SEC Championship team in 2022, received her master’s degree Friday at the summer commencement exercises at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Svensson received her MBA in Business Administration.

The native of Mariestad, Sweden, was part of the 202 team which won LSU’s first SEC title in 30 years, sweeping through match play in Birmingham to capture the honors. She also was a part as a freshman of LSU’s team that appeared in the NCAA Championships.

Injuries limited her playing appearances in 2023 and 2024 before returning to full go in both 2025 and 2026 playing an integral part in LSU’s last two NCAA Championship appearances.

She posted three top 5 finishes, all this past season, including a T2 finish at the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah. Svensson posted her best season average of her career of 72.70 for 33 rounds.

In all, she played 114 rounds for the Tigers with a stroke average of 73.74.

After the conclusion of her career, she turned pro and already has a win on the Ladies European Tour Access Series.