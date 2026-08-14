LSU T&F and XC to Graduate Five at Summer Graduations

BATON ROUGE, La. – Five current and former student athletes from the LSU track and field and cross-country programs are set to earn their degrees from LSU this weekend.

A total of three Tigers will be earning their bachelor’s degree this weekend, while two will be earning a master’s degree. The five that are set to graduate at the summer ceremonies this weekend are:

Callie Hardy, Women's Track & Field, Kinesiology – MS

Ella Onojuvwevwo, Women's Track & Field, Interdisciplinary Studies w/ concentration in Individualized Studies

Jevan Parara, Men's Track & Field, Business Administration – MBA

Gregory Prince, Men’s Track & Field, Philosophy w/ concentration in Religious Studies

Jordan Turner, Men’s Track & Field, Sport Administration w/ concentration in Sport Commerce

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