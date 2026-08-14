LSU Signs Russian Post Player Anna Minaeva

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball and Coach Kim Mulkey announced the signing of 6-5 Russian post player Anna Minaeva on Friday, strengthening the Tigers’ post play with an all-around addition that can impact the 2026-27 squad immediately.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Anna to our LSU family,” Mulkey said. “She has the experience, skill set, and size to make an immediate impact in our frontcourt. It takes tremendous courage to leave home at just 17 years old and travel across the world to pursue a dream. I’m excited to support and guide Anna as she begins this next chapter at LSU.”

Minaeva joins the LSU roster after most recently spending her time with MBA Moscow, a professional women’s basketball club in Russia. Playing in the Russia Premier League and the Russia Superleague, Minaeva has participated in 29 games thus far in the 2025-26 season, averaging 11.2 points and 9.6 rebounds.

Minaeva possesses the ability to dominate in the low post as a frontcourt player. Furthermore, she has the skills to make accurate passes when feeding to cutting teammates. Minaeva boasts a knack for gaining position over defenders when posting up, leading to high percentage looks at the rim.

A 6-5 post player with rim-protecting attributes and stout defense that can range from the paint to the perimeter, Minaeva has displayed the capacity to run the floor well at her size. Particularly in transition offense, she is able to read the defense with exceptional forethought which can lead to quick buckets early in the shot clock.

At just 17 years old, her well-rounded skill set gives Mulkey and her staff an exciting opportunity to develop Minaeva into one of the college game’s most effective post players.