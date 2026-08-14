Bergeron, Hodge Earn LSU Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – Maci Bergeron and Avery Hodge will walk across the stage and become LSU graduates.

Bergeron, a 2025 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American, will earn her bachelor’s degree in general business. A four-time letterwinner with the Tigers, Bergeron finished her career as LSU’s all-time leader with a .995 fielding percentage and ranks No. 8 in program history with 1,042 career putouts. The Louisiana native caught 26 runners attempting to steal and assisted on five double plays during her career.

At the plate, Bergeron recorded a .281 batting average with 152 hits, including 29 doubles and 17 home runs. She scored 65 runs, drove in 107 runs and drew 98 walks during her LSU career.

Hodge, a two-year letterwinner with the Tigers, will earn her bachelor’s degree in communication studies. The versatile infielder recorded 175 assists, 118 putouts and helped turn 14 double plays while playing at either third base or shortstop.

Offensively, Hodge posted a .272 batting average with 69 hits. She totaled 10 extra-base hits, including six doubles, four triples and two home runs, while scoring 57 runs, and driving in 43. Hodge also finished her LSU career 16-for-19 in stolen base attempts.

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