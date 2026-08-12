Women's Basketball To Host Inaugural Preseason Banquet "The Premiere" On October 6

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Women’s Basketball will host its inaugural preseason banquet, “The Premiere,” on Tuesday, October 6th, in coordination with NILSU Max.

The banquet event will be ticketed with sales beginning August 18 at 10 a.m. CT. Women’s basketball fans are encouraged to save the date. “The Premiere” provides fans the opportunity to meet with the players and staff on this year’s squad as the season quickly approaches to LSU's first exhibition on October 22.

Coach Kim Mulkey will introduce her sixth team at LSU ahead of the 52nd season of LSU Women’s Basketball.

LSU returns key players including First-Team All-SEC guard Mikaylah Williams, Sixth Woman of the Year MiLaysia Fulwiley, and Kate Koval.

Three sophomores from the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class a season ago return. Having played significant minutes in their opening act, All-SEC freshman ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox and Meghan Yarnevich look to build on that in their second season with the Tigers.

Joining LSU’s team from the transfer portal includes point guard Jada Williams from Iowa State, guard Laila Reynolds from Florida and guard Chloe Larry from Tennessee Tech. Newcomers to the college basketball scene include LSU’s lone freshman Lola Lampley out of Indiana and international standout Noa Morro from Spain.