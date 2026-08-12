LSU Cross Country Reveals 2026 Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – With the season on the horizon, the LSU men’s and women’s cross-country teams have announced the 2026 schedule, including four regular season meets and three postseason meets.

Once again, the Tigers are set to begin their season in New Orleans, taking on the Battle for New Orleans. The meet is hosted by LSU New Orleans at Lake Oaks Park and is currently set to begin at 5:15 p.m. CT on Friday, September 4.

A couple weeks later they will compete at their lone home meet of the season, as they host the LSU Invitational at the UREC Field Complex on Friday, September 18. This year’s meet has not been finalized for times or format yet.

On Friday, October 2, they will be at 51st Annual Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pa., for their first out of state meet of the season. To close out the regular season, they will pack their bags for the Arturo Barrios Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas, on Friday, October 16.

The 2026 Southeastern Conference Championship meet will occur at the Watts XC Course in Bryan-College Station, Texas, on Friday, October 30. At last year’s SEC Championship, the LSU women finished fourth with 149 points, while the men finished in 13th with 380 points.

The NCAA South Central Regional will be in Fayetteville, Ark., at Agri Park on Friday, November 13. The top two teams in each NCAA regional will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships. Last year the Tiger women advanced to the NCAA Championship for the first time in program history after finishing second with 86 points in the region.

The NCAA Championships are slated for Saturday, November 21, hosted in Columbia, Mo., at the Gans Creek XC Course. Last year the women finished 23rd with 53 points at their first ever appearance.

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