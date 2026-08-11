Women's Basketball Announces 2026-27 Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s basketball team, in conjunction with the Southeastern Conference, announced its 2026-27 schedule Tuesday morning for the Tigers’ 52nd season, which is set to begin on Nov. 2 against Southeastern Louisiana.

LSU will play 17 home games (plus two exhibitions) and 10 road games along with four neutral site contests in the non-conference slate. The schedule includes a Thanksgiving Tournament for the sixth-straight season in Fort Myers, Fla., and the Tigers’ second consecutive road trip in the SEC/ACC Challenge since it began during the 2023-24 season.

For the SEC schedule, LSU will play each conference opponent only once except for Auburn, which will feature a home-and-home. Three of LSU’s home SEC games will come on a Sunday with four more occurring on Thursday. LSU will play on Monday once. On the road, LSU has four Sunday matchups and four Thursday contests.

Single game tickets will go on sale closer to the start of the season. Fans are invited to join the Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU women’s basketball. All of LSU’s games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge. A television schedule for the season will be released on a later date.

Coach Kim Mulkey returns for her sixth season leading the Tigers after another Sweet Sixteen run last season. She is the sport’s second winningest coach currently active. Mulkey holds a career record of 783-130 and is the fastest NCAA head coach, men’s or women’s, to reach 750 career wins after defeating Kentucky on Feb. 23, 2025.

LSU returns key players including First-Team All-SEC guard Mikaylah Williams, Sixth Woman of the Year MiLaysia Fulwiley, and Kate Koval.

Three sophomores from the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class a season ago return. Having played significant minutes in their opening act, All-SEC freshman ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox and Meghan Yarnevich look to build on their first season with the Tigers.

Joining LSU’s team from the transfer portal includes point guard Jada Williams from Iowa State, guard Laila Reynolds from Florida and guard Chloe Larry from Tennessee Tech. Newcomers to the college basketball scene include LSU’s lone freshman Lola Lampley out of Indiana and international standout Noa Morro from Spain.

The Tigers will host two exhibition games which will be open to the public at the end of October to prepare for the season. LSU will face UNT Dallas on October 22 and Loyola (N.O.) on October 29. LSU’s season opener will be November 2 at home against Southeastern Louisiana. The Tigers will remain at friendly confines of the PMAC for six more games (Texas Southern (Nov. 5), McNeese State (Nov. 10), Denver (Nov. 13), Troy (Nov. 16), Fairleigh Dickinson (Nov. 19), Belmont (Nov. 23)) before traveling to Florida for the Fort Myers Tip-Off from Nov. 27-28. LSU will take on Villanova and NC State in the Sunshine State.

The Tigers will follow that multi-team event with a trip to Chapel Hill, N.C., where LSU will take on North Carolina (Dec. 2) in the SEC/ACC Challenge. LSU is 3-0 in the SEC/ACC Challenge with victories over Virginia Tech, Stanford, and Duke. The Tigers will then battle Northwestern State (Dec. 6) on the road and Houston (Dec. 13) at the Toyota Center.

LSU will return to the Maravich Center for one contest against Stonehill College on December 15. After that, the Tigers will take on the UConn Huskies for the espnW Invitational at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on December 20. It will be the first game between the two programs since 2016.

LSU will close out the non-conference slate with Alcorn State on December 27.

LSU will open the SEC slate with a matchup against Auburn inside Neville Arena on December 31. The Tigers will follow that up with two home games versus Vanderbilt (Jan. 3) and Texas A&M (Jan 7).

LSU will hit the road and face Florida on January 10 before a home game against Mississippi State (Jan. 14). The Tigers will then travel to Arkansas (Jan. 17) and Alabama (Jan. 21) before hosting Auburn (Jan. 28) and Ole Miss (Feb. 1) in back-to-back contests.

LSU’s final seven game stretch in the regular season will include matchups at Kentucky (Feb. 4), at Missouri (Feb. 7), home versus Texas (Feb. 11) and Georgia (Feb. 14), at South Carolina (Feb. 21) and at Tennessee (Feb. 25). LSU will host Oklahoma on February 28 for the regular-season finale.

The Tigers’ two scheduled byes occur on January 24 and February 18.

The SEC Tournament will once again be held in Greenville, S.C., from March 3-7. Selection Sunday for 2027 March Madness will take place on March 14 with the Opening Round starting up tournament play on March 17 and the First Round beginning on March 19.