Galligan, Fryer Named to 2026 Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Soccer forwards Ava Galligan and Allie Fryer have been named to the United Soccer Coaches 2026 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy NCAA Division I Women's Forwards to Watch list, the organization announced Monday. The watchlist recognizes the nation's top returning forwards entering the 2026 collegiate season.

The Players to Watch lists are compiled by the United Soccer Coaches Division I All-America Committees and feature returning 2025 All-Americans and All-Region selections as the countdown to the college soccer season continues. The positional watch lists lead up to the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy Award, given annually to the NCAA Division I National Player of the Year.

Galligan enters her senior season as one of the SEC's premier attacking threats after putting together a strong offensive campaign during LSU's historic 2025 season. The Ashburn, Virginia, native led the Tigers with 11 goals while adding four assists for 26 points, helping LSU reach the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in school history. She also recorded six game-winning goals and earned First Team All-SEC, United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region, and Louisiana Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Fryer begins her fifth-year season at LSU after recently transferring in from BYU, where she established herself as one of the nation's most accomplished goal scorers. The Spanish Fork, Utah, native arrives in Baton Rouge with 30 career goals and multiple All-Big 12 honors, bringing veteran leadership and proven finishing ability to an LSU attack that ranked among the SEC's best a season ago.

The Tigers are one of just a handful of programs nationally with multiple forwards represented on the Hermann Trophy watch list, highlighting LSU's firepower heading into the 2026 campaign.



The full 2026 United Soccer Coaches Mac Hermann Trophy forwards watchlist can be found here.

No. 16 LSU opens the 2026 season on Wednesday, August 12, when the Tigers travel to face No. 18 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.