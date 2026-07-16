LSU Holds Largest Football Class in Nike Blue Ribbon Elite Program

Baton Rouge, La. – 11 LSU players have been featured on Nike’s inaugural Blue Ribbon Elite Football roster, it was announced Thursday. The Tigers’ class is the largest of any school in the campaign.

The Class

The LSU Football contingent – which includes 11 of the Tigers’ standout playmakers on both sides of the ball – features five returners and six newcomers who are primed to step into Tiger Stadium for the first time – either from the transfer portal or the recruiting ranks.

Harlem Berry and Caden Durham return as one of the top one-two punches in America in the running game, teaming up with the best tight end in the country Trey’Dez Green, who returns for his junior season after catching 33 passes for 433 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns in 2025. The Tigers also got a massive addition to the offensive line when coveted transfer Jordan Seaton signed with the Tigers, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal. Husan Longstreet also joins a loaded QB room and is primed to compete for playing time.

Seaton becomes the first offensive lineman to sign with Nike at any level.

Cornerback DJ Pickett returns after a standout freshman year, where he recorded 37 tackles and a team-leading three INTs. Safety Ty Benefield joins the secondary and is expected to be a key contributor after tallying 235 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 16 pass breakups and five interceptions at Boise State. Whit Weeks returns for his final season in Baton Rouge as the leader of the defense and one of the top linebackers in the nation.

Among the athletes listed in Nike's professional roster were former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, national champion and Biletnikoff award-winning receiver Ja'Marr Chase, as well as receivers Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas, defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Patrick Queen.

In December of 2025, Nike used Baton Rouge and LSU as their launchpad for its Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program. Green and Pickett were a part of the initial launch.

LSU’s full, expanded list of athletes participating in the Nike Blue Ribbon Elite program for 2026-27 are expected to be announced closer to the start of the school year.