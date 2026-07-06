LSU Track & Field Sweeps LSWA Special Awards for 2026

BATON ROUGE – When the votes were counted for top honors on the 2026 Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana college track and field squad, LSU’s NCAA fourth place outdoor men’s track and field team swept top honors.

While LSU collected several honors on the women’s side, it wasn’t as cut and dry as both Southern and Northwestern State joined the Tigers with honors.

The annual selection for top honors is based on nominations from the track and field communications personnel at the various Louisiana schools and voted on with communications personnel not able to vote for student-athletes from their respective schools.

The LSU men honored were track athlete of the year — sprinter and 200-meter NCAA champ Jaiden Reid — with javelin bronze medalist Jack Larriviere earning field honors. A member of the 4×400 silver medal relay team, Malachi Austin, was named freshman of the year, while another member of that team, Grant Buckmiller, was named the state newcomer of the year, for a first year Louisiana athlete. Finally, Coach Dennis Shaver was named men’s coach of the year for taking the Tigers to a fourth-place national finish.

On the women’s side, LSU triple medalist Shawnti Jackson and Southern’s Tashina Alase, the first Southern female athlete to make the NCAA Championship since 1994, shared track athlete honors. Jackson also earned newcomer honors. Discus specialist Princesse Hyman of LSU won the field honors. Athaleyha Hinckson of LSU was named the newcomer of the year. Shaver, who led the Tigers to a 10th place NCAA finish, and Northwestern State Coach Mike Heimerman shared women’s coach of the year honors.

In addition, the top three times and distances are honored in the annual list of top performances in the state as recorded by the school’s best times lists.

Reid, a junior from the Cayman Islands, set the 200 meter collegiate record and LSU record to win the NCAA Outdoor title with a time of 19.63. He also won silver in the NCAA 100 meters, qualifying for the finals in the 100 meters with a PR of 9.95, No. 3 in LSU history. He was also part of the silver medal 4×100 team at 38.06 which ranks No. 2 at LSU and 10th in NCAA history. He had 20 of LSU’s 42 total points in the team’s fourth place finish.

Larriviere won the bronze NCAA javelin medal with his final throw of 255-7. He was fifth at the SEC Championships at 247-7 and recorded his PR of 258-1 (2nd in LSU History, No. 10 in NCAA). He was consistent all season long, finishing in the top 5 at all seven meets, including two wins.

The freshman Austin and newcomer Buckmiller were both part of the silver medal 4×400 meter relay team at the NCAAs. That team finished at 2:57.96, an LSU record and ranks No. 4 in NCAA history and No. 6 in the world for 2026. They also both ran PRs of 44.87 in the NCAA East first round in the 400 meters.

Austin, from Georgetown, Guyana, finished 13th in the 400 meters at the NCAA. He was part of the SEC Championship team in the 4×400 with 2:58.47. In the NCAA East Regional, his PR of 44.87 was a Guyanese national record and No. 7 in LSU history.

Buckmiller transferred in from Washington State and the junior from Lake Stevens, Washington was also part of the SEC Champion 4×400 team in a time of 2:58.47. He also with the time of 44.87 in the 400 meters joined teammate Austin with the No. 7 time in LSU history.

The two women’s track athletes had outstanding seasons that carried all the way to Eugene, Oregon for the NCAA Championship.

Alase earned All-America honors by finishing eighth in the 100 meter hurdles at the NCAAs. She previously set the conference record with 12.64 at the SWAC Championships, which was No. 1 in the NCAA. She is the first Jaguar, male or female, to reach NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships in the same season.

Jackson had a strong NCAA Championship with a bronze medal at 10.88 in the 100 meters (No. 4 in LSU history), a silver in 22.12 in the NCAA 200, earning the No. 3 time in LSU history and part of the silver medal team in the 4×100 in an LSU record time of 41.74 which is No. 3 in the World for 2026. She also recorded the collegiate outdoor 300 meter record during the year of 35.89. Jackson finished her sophomore season from Wake Forest, North Carolina and transferred from Arkansas.

In the field, Hyman, a sophomore from Port Louis, Guadeloupe, earned second team All-America honors after a 10th place NCAA finish in the discus. She recorded an LSU record 59.90 meters in the event, ranked No. 7 in the NCAA for 2026. She is the French U23 champion in the discus and finished top five in six of seven meets.

Hinckson, from Georgetown, Guyana, was part of the 4×100 team which earned silver for LSU in an LSU record time of 41.76. She qualified for the NCAA East Regional in the 100 and 200 meters, and the 4×100 relay. She clocked a 100 meter PR of 11.10 and 200 meter PR of 23.03. The 100 meter time is a Guyanese record and the 200 meters is a U20 national record. The 11.10 is also the No. 2 U20 time in the world.

In earning men’s coach and co-women’s coach selection, Dennis Shaver had good performances by both his teams in the NCAA Championship.

Shaver’s men posted 24 All-America honors and an NCAA Champion in Reid who clocked a collegiate record and world best 19.63 to win the men’s NCAA title. The Tigers had their best finish since 2021 with a fourth-place trophy. Shaver had 14 women’s All-American honors with two SEC Champions with Jackson setting a collegiate 300 meter record during the year. The Tiger ladies finished 10th in the NCAA Championship.

Heimerman, who tied Shaver for women’s honors, was the SEC Outdoor women’s coach of the year in the Southland, after he led his women’s team to a third straight outdoor title. It was their second consecutive title win by more than 20 points. A dozen of his Lady Demons earned a trip to the NCAA East First Round.

LSWA All-Louisiana College Track and Field Special Team Honors

MEN

TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR — Jaiden Reid, LSU

FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR — Jack Larriviere, LSU

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Malachi Austin, LSU

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Grant Buckmiller, LSU

COACH OF THE YEAR – Dennis Shaver, LSU

WOMEN

TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR (TIE) – Tashina Alase, Southern; Shawnti Jackson, LSU

FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – Princesse Hyman, LSU

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Athaleyha Hinckson, LSU

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Shawnti Jackson, LSU

COACH OF THE YEAR (TIE) – Mike Heimerman, Northwestern State; Dennis Shaver, LSU

BEST TIMES/DISTANCES

The times and distances are from the yearly outdoor qualifying tables for best times nationally and the best times/distances provided by state college track and field communications specialists.

100 Meters (Men)

Jaiden Reid, LSU – 9.82/NCAA Championships/6-12-26

Myles Thomas, LSU – 10.14/LSU Opener/3-21-26

Karo Oghomi, Louisiana Tech – 10.15/Jim Mize Invitational/4-17-26

100 Meters (Women)

Shawnti Jackson, LSU – 10.88/NCAA Championships/6-11-26

Tima Godbless, LSU – 11.08/NCAA Championships/6-11-26

Athaleyha Hinckson, LSU – 11.10/Tom Jones Memorial/4-26-26

200 Meters (Men)

Jaiden Reid, LSU – 19.63/NCAA Championships/6-12-26

Jeremiah Walker, LSU – 20.40/LSU Alumni Gold/4-25-26

Joshua Caleb, LSU – 20.44/LSU Opener/3-21-26

200 Meters (Women)

Shawnti Jackson, LSU – 22.12/NCAA Championships/6-13-26

Ella Onojuvwevwo, LSU – 22.56/LSU Alumni Gold/4-25-26

Aniyah Bigam, LSU – 22.71/Baylor Invitational/4-10-26

400 Meters (Men)

Grant Buckmiller, LSU – 44.87/NCAA East Championships/5-29-26

Malachi Austin, LSU – 44.87/NCAA East Championships/5-29-26

Amal Glascow, LSU – 45.01/NCAA East Championships/5-29-26

400 Meters (Women)

Ella Onojuvwevwo, LSU – 49.59/LSU Battle on the Bayou/4-3-26

Onyah Onyinye Favour, Southeastern – 50.25/NCAA East Regional/5-30-26

Rushana Dwyer, Northwestern State – 50.81/NCAA East Regional/5-30-26

800 Meters (Men)

Mats Swanson, LSU – 1:48.71/LSU Battle on the Bayou/4-3-26

Jose Manuel Rodriguez, New Orleans – 1:49.71/LSU Opener/3-21-26

Jackson Burney, LSU – 1:50.05/LSU Battle on the Bayou/4-3-26

800 Meters (Women)

Madison Bailey, Louisiana – 2:09.09/SBC Championships/5-14-26

Elena Liano, Tulane – 2:09.70/Raleigh Relays/3-26-26

Micaela Villarreal, LSU – 2:09.83/LSU Alumni Gold/4-25-26

1500 Meters (Men)

Gregory Martin, McNeese – 3:43.43/Carl Kight Invitational/4-2-26

Henry Lyon, Louisiana – 3:43.72/Carl Kight Invitational/4-2-26

Gilbert Rono, Tulane – 3:45.02/Bryan Clay Invitational/4-16-26

1500 Meters (Women)

Micaela Villarreal, LSU – 4:21.42/Bryan Clay Invitational/4-16-26

Abigael Chemnagei, LSU – 4:23.30/LSU Invitational/5-2-26

Elena Liano, Tulane – 4:23.61/Bryan Clay Invitational/4-16-26

5000 Meters (Men)

Henry Lyon, Louisiana – 13:54.82/Bryan Clay Invitational/4-16-26

Silas Kiptanui, Tulane – 14:04.35/American Championship/5-14-26

Illia Kunin, Tulane – 14:14.29/Alumni Muster/5-1-26

5000 Meters (Women)

Edna Chepkemoi, LSU – 15:53.25/NCAA East Regional/5-30-26

Abigael Chemnagei, LSU – 15:54.63/LSU Battle on the Bayou/4-3-26

Blezzin Kimutai, Tulane – 15:54.81/Raleigh Relays/3-26-26

10000 Meters (Men)

Rogerio Amaral, Tulane – 29:10.35/Bryan Clay Invitational/4-16-26

Tommy Rice, Tulane – 29:12.80/Bryan Clay Invitational/4-16-26

Hugh Carlson, LSU – 30:46.39/Bryan Clay Invitational/4-16-26

10000 Meters (Women)

Abigael Chemnagei, LSU – 32:36.65/NCAA Championships/6-11-26

Edna Chepkemoi, LSU – 33:23.08/NCAA East Regional/5-27-26

Blezzin Kimutai, Tulane – 33:28.35/Bryan Clay Invitational/4-16-26

100 Hurdles (Women)

Tashina Alase, Southern – 12.64/SWAC Championship/5-10-26

Adeyah Brewster, LSU – 12.86/SEC Championship/5-14-26

Salieci Myles, LSU – 12.92/Tom Jones Memorial/4-16-26

110 Hurdles (Men)

Matthew Sophia, LSU – 13.28/NCAA East Regional/5-27-26

Oscar Smith, Louisiana Tech – 13.45/NCAA East Regional/5-27-26

Dishaun Lamb, Northwestern State – 13.80/SLC Championship/5-14-26

400 Hurdles (Men)

Isaac Lewis, LSU – 49.51/LSU Alumni Gold/5-25-26

Matthew Malcolm, ULM – 50.48/SBC Championship/5-14-26

Mario Santin, ULM – 51.12/Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays/4-1-26

400 Hurdles (Women)

Taylor Hankton, Southern – 58.41/LSU Alumni Gold/4-25-26

Shenell Tucker, Louisiana – 58.97/LSU Alumni Gold/4-25-26

Twyshanna Huie, Louisiana – 59.39/LSU Alumni Gold/4-25-26

3000 Steeplechase (Men)

Silas Kiptanui, Tulane – 8:25.16/Bryan Clay Invitational/4-16-26

Peyton Chaisson, Louisiana – 8:59.24/Bryan Clay Invitational/4-16-26

Mason Haley, Louisiana – 9:27.82/SBC Championships/5-14-26

3000 Steeplechase (Women)

Edna Chepkemoi, LSU – 10:07.08/SEC Championships/5-14-26

Alex Sharp, Tulane – 10:26.07/LSU Invitational/5-2-26

Jeny Bareenas, McNeese – 10:26.37/Bryan Clay Invitational/4-16-26

4X100 Relay (Men) (Top team per school listed)

LSU – Walker, Reid, McKay, Caleb – 38.08/NCAA Championship/6=12-26

Louisiana Tech – Murray IV, Rashid, Kapambalala, Favour — 39.05/NCAA East Regional/5-29-26

Northwestern State – Vu, Gaines, Evans, Beavers – 39.22/SLC Championship/5-14-26

4X100 Relay (Women) (Top team per school listed)

LSU – Hinckson, Godbless, Bigam, Jackson – 41.74/NCAA Championships/6-13-26

Northwestern State – Blake, Farrell, Cornette, Umoibang – 44.84/Alumni Muster/5-1-26

Louisiana Tech – Ofoko, Sterrett, Ware, Demeritte – 44.98/C-USA Championship/5-14-26

4X400 Relay (Men) (Top team per school listed)

LSU – Glasgow, McKay, Buckmiller, Austin – 2:57.96/NCAA Championship/6-12-26

Northwestern State – Jones, Duncan, Bartholomew, Achee –3:02.73/NCAA East Regional/5-29-26

Louisiana Tech – Williams III, Bradley-Reed, Hronek, Brown – 3:06.71/C-USA Championship/5-14-26

4X400 Relay (Women) (Top team per school listed)

LSU – Onojuvwevwo, Nuhu, Burks, Jackson – 3:23.94/Tom Jones Memorial/4-16-26

Louisiana Tech – Usenbor, Patterson, Charles, Wiley – 3:30.13/Florida Relays/4-3-26

Northwestern State – Anderson, Finney, Conteh, Dwyer – 3:31.95/NCAA East Regional/4-30-26

High Jump (Men)

Kameron Franklin, LSU – 7-1.5/SEC Championships/5-14-26

Justine Jimoh, LSU – 7-1.5/LSU Invitational/5-2-26

Gionni Wiltz, ULM – 7-1/LSU Alumni Gold/4-25-26

High Jump (Women)

Alaysha Veal, Louisiana – 5-10.75/Crimson Tide Invitational/4-10-26

Zoe Peacock, LSU – 5-9.75/LSU Alumni Gold/4-25-26

A’reil Williams, Louisiana Tech – 5-8.75/LSU Opener/3-21-26

Pole Vault (Men)

Teodor Borgius, Louisiana – 16-10/SBC Championship/5-14-26

Lawson Fritsch, McNeese – 16-9.5/SLC Championship/5-14-26

Maxwell Gautreau, Northwestern State – 15-7.75/SLC Championship/5-14-26

Pole Vault (Women)

Jasmine Sakaguchi, Louisiana – 12-10.75/SBC Championship/5-14-26

Lauren Roberts, Louisiana – 12-9.5/La. Classic/3-21-26

Presley Wolfe, Tulane – 12-9/American Championship/5-14-26

Long Jump (Men)

Jordan Turner, LSU – 26-6.25/Tom Jones Memorial/4-16-26

Cobe Johnson, Louisiana Tech – 25-9.25/C-USA Championship/5-14-26

Roy Morris, Northwestern State – 25-7.25/NCAA East Regional/5-27-26

Long Jump (Women)

Adeyah Brewster, LSU – 20-4.25/Baylor Invitational/4-10-26

Samari Finney, Northwestern State – 20-4.25/SLC Championship/5-14-26

Reem Tammam, Louisiana – 20-3.75/SBC Championship/5-14-26

Triple Jump (Men)

Stafon Roach, ULM – 51-4.25/NCAA East Regional/5-29-26

DeMarko Lawler, ULM – 50-0.75/SBC Championship/5-14-26

Nathan Wade, ULM – 49-7.75/ULM Warhawk Classic, 5-1-26

Triple Jump (Women)

Reem Tammam, Louisiana – 41-7.75/SBC Championship/5-14-26

Jada David, Grambling – 41-7.25/Jim Mize Invitational/4-17-26

Daijah Miller, Louisiana – 41-7/Florida Relays/4-3-26

Shot Put (Men)

Devonte Edwards, Louisiana – 59-6.75/Crimson Tide Invitational/4-10-26

Praiyer Jones, Louisiana – 59-6.75/Crimson Tide Invitational/4-10-26

Josh-Ty Brown, Southeastern – 59-1.25/SLC Championship/5-14-26

Shot Put (Women)

Jillian Scully, LSU – 51-6.25/Hurricane Collegiate Invitational/3-27-26

Jaslyn Russell, McNeese – 51-5.75/NCAA East First Round/5-27-26

Ryah Dates, Northwestern State – 50-11/SLC Championship/5-14-26

Discus (Men)

Chad Hendricks, LSU – 197-10/LSU Alumni Gold/4-25-26

Jevan Parara, LSU – 187-9/LSU Opener/3-21-26

Tarajh Hudson, Northwestern State – 184-2/SLC Championship/5-14-26

Discus (Women)

Princesse Hyman, LSU – 196-6/LSU Opener/3-21-26

Leah Acosta, LSU – 192-11/LSU Alumni Golf/4-25-26

Jillian Scully, LSU – 187-10/Tom Jones Memorial/4-16-26

Hammer (Men)

Francisco Calhau, ULM – 217-11/NCAA East Regional/5-27-26

Benedikt Schweizer, ULM – 217-5/ULM Warhawk Classic/5-1-26

Gerrit Visser, Southeastern – 202-4/NCAA East Regional/5-27-26

Hammer (Women)

Sydney Lake, ULM – 199-11/SBC Championships/5-14-26

Margaret Mannering, Northwestern State – 182-9/Bryan Clay Invitational/4-16-26

Ariyonna Edmond, Southern – 178-7/SWAC Championship/5-10-26

Javelin (Men)

Jack Larriviere, LSU – 258-1/Tom Jones Memorial/4-16-26

Paul Catalanatto, Jr., LSU – 240-3/Tom Jones Memorial/4-16-26

Jackson Rimes, LSU – 231-7/Baylor Invitational/4-10-26

Javelin (Women)

Alexis Guillory, LSU – 176-4/Baylor Invitational/4-10-26

Anisha Gibbons, Northwestern State – 166-9/SLC Championship/5-14-26

Teodora Samac, Northwestern State – 162-0/Alumni Muster/ 5-1-26

Heptathlon (Women)

Sofie Groeninger, Tulane – 5264/44 Farms Invitational/4-9-26

Andrea Monroy-Sosa, Louisiana – 4730/Carl Kight Invitational/4-2-26

Adriana Chavarria, McNeese – 4334/SLC Championship/5-14-26

Decathlon (Men)

Chase Lathrop, Louisiana – 7093/Carl Kight Invitational/4-2-26

Bruce Boon, Northwestern State – 6126/SLC Championship/5-14-26

Logan McCarthy, Southeastern – 3974/SLC Championship/5-14-26