BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU baseball All-American Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates has been named to the National League roster for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

Skenes, an MLB All-Star for the third straight season, has been the starting pitcher for the National League in each of the past two Midsummer Classics.

Fourteen former LSU players, beginning with second baseman Connie Ryan in 1944, have been chosen for the All-Star Game on 29 occasions. LSU has had a former player selected for the All-Star Game 13 times since 2015.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will be held at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 14, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and the game will be televised by FOX.

Skenes, the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year and 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner, has been outstanding again this season for the Pirates, recording a 3.62 ERA in 97.0 innings with 119 strikeouts and only 22 walks. He has a 2.35 career ERA in three MLB seasons with 505 strikeouts in 417.2 innings.

Skenes, a right-hander from Lake Forest, Calif., was the No. 1 overall selection by Pittsburgh in the 2023 MLB Draft. He led LSU to the 2023 College World Series title and was presented with the Dick Howser Trophy as the best player in NCAA Division I.

Also the 2023 D1 Baseball National Player of the Year and the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year, Skenes compiled a 13-2 record and a 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings with 20 walks and an SEC-record 209 strikeouts. He finished No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (209), strikeouts per nine innings (15.33) and WHIP (0.75).

He finished No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.69), No. 3 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.45), and No. 5 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.28). He was voted the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 College World Series, as he was 1-0 in two starts with a 1.15 ERA in 15.2 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with two walks and 21 strikeouts.

Below is a complete listing of LSU’s MLB All-Stars:

LSU’s Major League All-Stars

• Connie Ryan, 2B, Boston Braves (NL) – 1944

• Alvin Dark, SS, New York Giants (NL) – 1951, 1952, 1954

• Joe Bill Adcock, 1B, Milwaukee Braves (NL) – 1960

• Albert Belle, OF, Cleveland Indians (AL) – 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996; Chicago White Sox (AL) – 1997

• Paul Byrd, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies (NL) – 1999

• Brian Wilson, RHP, San Francisco Giants (NL) – 2008, 2010, 2011

• Brad Hawpe, OF, Colorado Rockies (NL) – 2009

• Aaron Hill, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays (AL) – 2009

• DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Colorado Rockies (NL)- 2015, 2017; New York Yankees (AL) – 2019

• Will Harris, RHP, Houston Astros (AL) – 2016

• Aaron Nola, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies (NL) – 2018

• Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros (AL) – 2018, 2019; Boston Red Sox (AL) – 2025

• Kevin Gausman, RHP, San Francisco Giants (NL) – 2021; Toronto Blue Jays (AL) – 2023

• Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates (NL) – 2024, 2025, 2026