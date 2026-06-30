Men’s Golf Has Seven Named to 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A total of seven members of the LSU men’s golf team have been named to the 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Tuesday. A total of 1,610 student-athletes were named by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis, and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2025 Summer, 2025 Fall, and 2026 Spring terms.

The following is a list of LSU men’s golf student athletes who earned a spot on the 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll:

Name, Sport, Major

Alfons Bondesson, Men’s Golf, General Business

Matthew Dodd-Berry, Men’s Golf, Sport Administration / Sport Commerce

Luke Haskew, Men’s Golf, Finance

Dylan Kayne, Men’s Golf, General Business

Noah McWilliams, Men’s Golf, Sport Administration / Sport Commerce

Jay Mendell, Men’s Golf, General Business

Arni Sveinsson, Men’s Golf, General Business