Five Members LSU Women's Golf Team Named To SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – Five members of the LSU women’s golf team earned Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete honors as part of the announcement of spring league honor roll.

Graduating seniors Edit Hertzman, Taylor Riley and Elsa Svensson are joined by juniors-to-be Rocio Tejedo and Josefin Widal.

Riley, Svensson, Tejedo and Widal all played for LSU in the 2026 NCAA Championships. For Riley, it was her third appearance and she is on of 14 players to have played in at least three NCAA Championships.

Riley finished T30 in a field of 156 in this year’s NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California, surviving a five-hole playoff for the final individual qualifying spot for the fourth and final round of the stroke play championship.

Svensson this past week won one of her first starts as a professional on the Ladies European Tour’s Access Series.

Hertzman and Riley graduated in May in Sport Administration/Sport Commerce, while Svensson will receive her diploma in August in Business Administration. Tejedo is majoring in Civil Engineering and Widal in Marketing.