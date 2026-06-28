BATON ROUGE, La. — Members of LSU’s 2027 baseball team have departed for destinations around the country to play in summer collegiate leagues.
Follow the progress of the Tigers this summer by using the links below:
Healdsburg Prune Packers (Pacific Empire League)
William Patrick, OF
Jack Ruckert, INF
Falmouth Commodores (Cape Cod League)
Reagan Ricken, RHP
https://www.capecodleague.com/falmouth
Chatham Anglers (Cape Cod League)
Gavin Guidry, RHP
Bino Watters, OF
https://www.chathamanglers.com/
Cotuit Ketleers (Cape Cod League)
Dawson Park, INF
https://www.capecodleague.com/cotuit
Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod League)
Cade Kurland, INF
https://www.capecodleague.com/harwich