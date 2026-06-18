Reid Named Runner of the Year, Brazell Assistant Coach of the Year in USTFCCCA Regional Awards

NEW ORLEANS – LSU Track and field’s Bennie Brazell and Jaiden Reid were recognized by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Thursday.

Reid was honored with the South Central Region’s Men’s Outdoor Runner of the Year, making it four of the last six outdoor honors going to LSU for this category. Previous winners this decade are Godson Oghenebrume in 2023, Eric Edwards Jr. in 2022, and Terrance Laird in 2021.

The Caymanian earned three USTFCCCA First team All-American honors at the NCAA Outdoor Championships a week ago. None bigger than the one he earned from his collegiate-record setting race in the 200 meter that won the Tiger gold. Reid clocked the time of 19.63 seconds to win with ease, making him the world leader for 2026.

Reid also earned silver in the 100 meter with a wind-aided time of 9.82 seconds in the final. Heading into the final he clocked a time of 9.95 seconds in the semifinals to move up to No. 3 in LSU history.

The star sprinter helped the men’s 4×100-meter relay to silver with their season-best time of 38.06 seconds. The time of 38.06 moved this year’s quartet to No. 2 in LSU history and No. 10 in collegiate history.

Brazell was honored with the South Central Region’s Men’s Outdoor Assistant Coach of the Year. This was the first time he has earned the outdoor edition of the assistant coach honor, and second time he has earned an assistant coach honor, earning his first during the 2021 indoor season.

The LSU men are fresh off of a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. The men’s sprint squad was responsible for 36 of LSU’s 42 total points at the meet. The men’s sprint squad earned 13 total All-American nods from the outdoor season..

LSU took home one gold and three silver medals, with two coming from individual events and two from relays. As previously mentioned, the biggest of those medals came from Reid’s collegiate-record-setting win where he clocked the time of 19.63. The men’s 4×400-meter relay clocked an LSU record of 2:57.96 to finish with silver, moving them to No. 4 in NCAA history. The men’s 4×100 also took home silver with the No. 2 time in LSU history and No. 10 time in collegiate history of 38.06.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.