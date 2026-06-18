BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU pitcher Lloyd Peever, the 1992 National Player of the Year, has been elected for induction into the College Baseball Hall of Fame

The College Baseball Foundation on Thursday announced the 2026 Hall of Fame Class, which is comprised of 21 outstanding individuals who significantly impacted the game as a player, coach, umpire, administrator or contributor.

Peever will become the fifth former LSU player or coach to be inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame, joining head coach Skip Bertman (Class of 2006), pitcher Ben McDonald (Class of 2008), second baseman Todd Walker (Class of 2009) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (Class of 2010).

The induction class will be honored at the Night of Champions presented by Prairiefire on February 11, 2027, in Overland Park, Kan., the home of the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Peever authored one of the most remarkable pitching careers in collegiate baseball history, highlighted by a dominant and unforgettable 1992 season at LSU that remains a benchmark for excellence.

A native of Stonewall, Okla., Peever first established himself as an elite talent at Seminole (Okla.) State College, where he compiled an exceptional 25–2 record over two seasons. He led Seminole State to two appearances in the NJCAA World Series and earned NJCAA All-America honors in 1991. By the end of his three-year career at Seminole State and LSU, Peever had amassed a remarkable 39–2 overall record.

After transferring to LSU for the 1992 season, Peever delivered one of the greatest single seasons in program and college baseball history. He posted a perfect 14-0 record with a 1.98 earned run average, becoming one of only two starting pitchers in LSU history to complete an undefeated season. His unmatched control was evident from the outset, as he opened the year with 39 consecutive innings without issuing a walk. Over 104.2 innings, he allowed just 67 hits and 20 walks while striking out 116 batters and going the distance three times with one shutout.

He was named the 1992 Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year, becoming only the second player in LSU history to earn the honor. He was a consensus First-Team All-American while also earning First-Team All-SEC honors, selection to the SEC All-Tournament Team, and two National Player of the Week awards. He was additionally a finalist for the prestigious Golden Spikes Award.

Following the season, he was selected in the fourth round of the 1992 Major League Baseball Draft by the Colorado Rockies. In recognition of his historic accomplishments, Peever was inducted into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

As part of the College Baseball Foundation’s new partnership with Lamar Advertising, the 2026 College Baseball Hall of Fame class will be recognized with custom congratulatory digital signage near the location of the award winner’s institution and hometown as well as other markets throughout the nation.

THE 2026 COLLEGE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS

Players

• *Earl Bass, Pitcher, University of South Carolina, 1972-75

• Barry Bonds, Outfielder, Arizona State University, 1983-85

• Jeff Brantley, Pitcher, Mississippi State University, 1982-85

• Dave Clark, Outfielder, Jackson State University, 1981-83

• *Bruce Gardner, Pitcher, University of Southern California, 1958-60

• Marquis Grissom, Outfielder/Pitcher, Florida A&M University, 1987-88

• Bobby Jones, Pitcher, Fresno State, 1989-91

• *Bobby Layne, Pitcher, University of Texas, 1944, 1946-48

• Scott Livingstone, Third Baseman, Texas A&M University, 1985-88

• *David McCarty, First Baseman, Stanford University, 1989-91

• Lloyd Peever, Pitcher, Seminole State College, 1990-91 / LSU, 1992

• Buster Posey, Shortstop/Catcher, Florida State University, 2006-08

• Mike Smith, Infielder, Indiana University, 1989-92

• Dave Stegman, Outfielder, University of Arizona, 1973-76

• Huston Street, Pitcher, University of Texas, 2002-04

• Brent Strom, Pitcher, University of Southern California, 1968-70

Coaches

• Danny Hall, Head Coach, Kent State University, 1988-93 / Georgia Tech, 1994-2025

• *Hal Smeltzly, Head Coach, Florida Southern University, 1958-76

Administrators / Contributors / Umpires

• Jim Darby, Contributor, University of California, Berkeley, 1977-current

• Gus Rodriguez, Umpire, Dominican University New York, 1982-2016

• Tony Walsh, Umpire, Austin Peay State University, 1979-2022

* indicates individuals to be inducted posthumously