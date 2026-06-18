BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore centerfielder Derek Curiel has been named one of three outfielders on the 2026 American Baseball Coaches Association Gold Glove team for NCAA Division I.

Curiel, a product of West Covina, Calif., becomes the sixth LSU player to receive a Gold Glove award.

Centerfielder Dylan Crews earned Gold Glove recognition in 2023; centerfielder Zach Watson was a Gold Glove honoree in both 2018 and 2019; shortstop Alex Bregman and centerfielder Andrew Stevenson were 2015 Gold Glove winners; and catcher Micah Gibbs was named to the 2009 Gold Glove team.

Curiel is joined in the 2026 Gold Glove outfield by Ty Head of North Carolina State and Hutson Miles of Lipscomb.

Curiel demonstrated tremendous range in center field and recorded a .985 fielding percentage. He was voted in May to the SEC All-Defensive Team for his exemplary performance in the outfield.

A Third-Team All-America and Second-Team All-SEC selection, Curiel hit a team-high .353 (82-for-232) this season with 18 doubles, two triples, six homers, 46 RBI, 64 runs and 13 stolen bases. He is No. 4 in the league in batting average, No. 5 in hits, No. 9 in doubles, No. 10 in triples and No. 10 in runs scored.

Curiel completed the season with a 10-game hitting streak, batting .447 (17-for-38) during the streak with seven doubles, three RBI, 13 runs, nine walks and a .542 on-base percentage.

The 2025 National Freshman of the Year after helping lead LSU to the College World Series title, Curiel has a .349 (171-for-490) career batting average in two seasons with the Tigers. He has started all 126 games in which he has played, collecting 38 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 101 RBI, 131 runs, 16 steals and a .452 on-base percentage.

The ABCA Gold Glove Awards are selected by ABCA coaches committees at each level: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and High School.

The Gold Glove winners have been selected since 2007 in the collegiate and high school ranks, featuring many future Major League Baseball players.