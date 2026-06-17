Taylor Riley Represents LSU On SEC Community Service Team For Women's Golf

BATON ROUGE – Recent LSU Graduate Taylor Riley, who finished T30 in a field of 156 in the recent NCAA Golf Championships in California, was named to the women’s golf Community Service Team announced on Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.

Riley was one of 16 golfers named to the women’s team b each of the schools in the SEC.

Riley, from San Diego, who received her diploma in the May commencement exercises, works closely with the Athletes For Hope staff in the development and management of all AFH U programs, community work, and relationships related to the AFH U chapter at LSU. She works closely with the LSU Athletic Department, sports teams, student athletes, coaches, and Baton Rouge area charities.

Riley partners with local charities to coordinate volunteer opportunities and service initiatives for athletes. She is a member of the community service team for the Student Athlete Advisory Committee at LSU and is passionate about connecting love for sports and people to impact the industry and community for the better.

Riley became the 13th golfer in LSU women’s history to make at least three appearances in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships last month and survived an exciting five-hole playoff to get the final individual spot to advance to the fourth and final round of the stroke-play competition.