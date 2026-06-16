Track & Field Earns 20 USTFCCCA First Team All-American Honors, 28 Total All-Americans

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their list of 2026 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field All-American honors this week.

Athletes of member institutions earned First-Team All-America status by finishing among the top-8 of their events – including as a member of a relay – at the 2026 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships this past weekend in Eugene, Oregon. Second-Team All-America honors went to those student-athletes who finished between ninth and 16th place.

The Tigers ended the season finale with a nation-leading 20 First Team All-American honors spread throughout the men’s and women’s teams. LSU also had eight Second Team All-American honors.

Both Jaiden Reid and Shawnti Jackson led LSU with three First Team All-American honors alone in the 100 meter, 200 meter, and 4×100-meter relay.

Honorable mention went to those student-athletes who finished 17th through 24th in their respective events at Hayward Field.

Scroll below to find a full list of LSU’s All-American athletes.

Men’s USTFCCCA All-Americans (16)

First Team All-American (13)

Jaiden Reid – 100 Meter

Jaiden Reid – 200 Meter

Amal Glasgow – 400 Meter

Matthew Sophia – 110-Meter Hurdles

Jack Larriviere – Javelin Throw

Joshua Caleb – 4×100-Meter Relay

Jaiden Reid – 4×100-Meter Relay

Shakeem McKay – 4×100-Meter Relay

Jeremiah Walker – 4×100-Meter Relay

Malachi Austin – 4×400-Meter Relay

Grant Buckmiller – 4×400-Meter Relay

Amal Glasgow – 4×400-Meter Relay

Shakeem McKay – 4×400-Meter Relay

Second Team All-American (3)

Malachi Austin – 400 Meter

Grant Buckmiller – 400 Meter

Jordan Turner – Long Jump

Women’s USTFCCCA All-Americans (12)

First Team All-American (7)

Tima Godbless – 100 Meters

Shawnti Jackson – 100 Meters

Shawnti Jackson – 200 Meters

Aniyah Bigam – 4×100-Meter Relay

Tima Godbless – 4×100-Meter Relay

Athaleyha Hinckson – 4×100-Meter Relay

Shawnti Jackson – 4×100-Meter Relay

Second Team All-American (5)

Adeyah Brewster – 100-Meter Hurdles

Abigael Chemnagei – 10,000 Meters

Skyler Franklin – 400 Meters

Alexis Guillory – Javelin Throw

Princesse Hyman – Discus Throw

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