SEC Announces 2027 Women's Basketball Home/Away Opponents

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday morning the women’s basketball home and away opponents for the upcoming 2027 season.

The 2027 conference season will begin Thursday, December 31, 2026. The dates and TV schedule will be announced at a later date.

The conference schedule consists of a single round robin of home or away (14 games) with one rotating opponent that will be played at home and away (2 games). Each team will play eight home games and eight away games. The rotating opponent changes annually. This marks the 18th season of the 16-game schedule for women’s basketball.

LSU will welcome Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Texas, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma to the PMAC.

The Tigers will go on the road to face Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

LSU’s home/away matchup will be against Auburn, the only team the Tigers are slated to face twice throughout the regular season.

The regular season concludes with the 2027 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament being held for the 10th time at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The tournament, which will include all 16 teams, begins on Wednesday, March 3 and concludes with the championship game on Sunday, March 7.