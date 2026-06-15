BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore outfielder Derek Curiel has received 2026 Third-Team All-America recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Curiel, a product of West Covina, Calif., hit a team-high .353 (82-for-232) this season with 18 doubles, two triples, six homers, 46 RBI, 64 runs and 13 stolen bases. A 2026 Second-Team All-SEC selection, he is No. 4 in the league in batting average, No. 5 in hits, No. 8 in doubles, No. 9 in triples and No. 10 in runs scored.

Also a member of the 2026 SEC All-Defensive Team, Curiel completed the season with a 10-game hitting streak, batting .447 (17-for-38) during the streak with seven doubles, three RBI, 13 runs, nine walks and a .542 on-base percentage.

Curiel, who was named National Freshman of the Year in 2025 after helping lead LSU to the College World Series title, has a .349 (171-for-490) career batting average in two seasons with the Tigers.

He has started all 126 games in which he has played, collecting 38 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 101 RBI, 131 runs, 16 steals and a .452 on-base percentage.