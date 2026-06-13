Reid Shatters 200 Meter Collegiate Record, LSU Men Finish Fourth at NCAA Outdoor Championship

EUGENE, Ore. – LSU track and field’s men closed out their season on day three of the NCAA Championships on Friday, hosted by Oregon at the historic Hayward Field. The LSU men finished fourth as a team with 42 points.

Final Results

The fastest man in collegiate history and in the world for 2026 now resides in Baton Rouge.

LSU’s Jaiden Reid had just completed his 4×100-meter relay and 100 meter races and was on for his last one of the day: the 200 meter. The junior has been searching for a legal-sub-20 second 200m for two seasons as he’s dipped under with wind-aided marks multiple times. On Thursday, he not only went sub-20, but he also shattered the collegiate record and clocked in at 19.63 seconds to win the NCAA title. The previous collegiate record stood for 19 years at 19.69 seconds, while the previous LSU record was 19.63 seconds, which Xavier Carter set outside of the collegiate season.

The day started with a chaotic men’s 4×100-meter relay the was presumed to be won by the new collegiate-record holders, Auburn. It was written in the stars for the favorites as they DNF’d, helping LSU close out with silver and eight points for the home squad. The lineup of Jeremiah Walker, Jaiden Reid, Shakeem McKay, and Joshua Caleb is an interesting lineup from the outside as he contains only two short sprinters along with two quarter milers. LSU was able to clock a crazy time of 38.06 seconds, which puts them at No. 2 on the all-time LSU performance list and ties for the 10th fastest time in NCAA D1 history.

After the 4×100 and prior to the 200m, Reid clocked in an insane wind-aided time of 9.82 seconds to finish second in the 100-meter final. Reid two days before had clocked a legal PR of 9.95 seconds in the semifinals. The time of 9.82 is the second-fastest-all-conditions time in LSU history behind Terrance Laird’s wind-aided 9.80 seconds from 2021.

In total, Reid led the Tigers with 20 points total on Saturday. The point totals for the junior came out as 10 for the 100m, eight for the 200m, and two for the 4×100.

The night closed for LSU with the men’s 4×400-meter relay adding another silver medal to the Tiger’s collection. The Tigers closed their season with an LSU record and No. 4 performance in collegiate history of 2:57.96. This beat their previous school record they set during the 2026 season of 2:58.47. Senior Shakeem McKay closed out his collegiate career running a crazy split of 43.77 seconds.

Two Tigers earned eighth-place finishes to score a point for LSU in Matthew Sophia and Amal Glasgow. Sophia clocked a time of 13.50 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles for his point, while Glasgow took eighth with his time of 45.14 seconds in the 400 meter.

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