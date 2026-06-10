Jay Mendell Named All-American Honorable Mention by Golfweek Magazine

NORMAN, Okla. – Golfweek Magazine released their 2025-26 men’s All-America teams on Wednesday morning, seeing the LSU’s Jay Mendell earn a nod for the first time in his career.

Since 1999, Golfweek has selected All-Americans in addition to Players and Coaches of the Year in men’s and women’s college golf. The tradition of honoring the best in college golf continues this year.

An All-American honorable mention is one of man honors that will roll through this postseason for junior Jay Mendell.

Mendell led the Tigers with an LSU record single season stroke average of 69.82 in 34 rounds, becoming the first Tiger to close a season under 70. He recorded 25 rounds of par or better, which ranks top 10 in LSU history for a single season and finished top five twice and top 10 three times during 2025-26.

The Louisianan closed his season at 70 career par-or-better rounds, which tied John Peterson for third on the all-time LSU list, needing just six more to tie the LSU record.

He closed the collegiate season at No. 50 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking index, and No. 50 on the Scoreboard/Clippd national-individual rankings. Mendell was recently named GCAA PING All-Southeast Region Team as well.

Below are Golfweek’s First Team, Second Team, Third Team and Honorable Mention All-Americans for the 2025-26 season. Selections are listed in alphabetical order:

First team

Kihei Akina, BYU

Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine

Filip Jakubcik, Arizona

Ben James, Virginia

William Jennings, Alabama

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Christiaan Maas, Texas

Preston Stout, Oklahoma State

Harry Takis, San Diego State

Tyler Weaver, Florida State

Second team

Paul Chang, Virginia

Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma

Tom Fischer, Ole Miss

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn

Frankie Harris, South Carolina

Luke Potter, Texas

Niall Sheils Donegan, North Carolina

William Sides, SMU

Jack Turner, Florida

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt

Third team

Carson Bertagnole, North Carolina

Adam Bresnu, Texas Tech

Bryan Kim, Duke

Tommy Morrison, Texas

Malan Potgieter, Louisiana

Luke Poulter, Florida

Lance Simpson, Tennessee

Jase Summy, Oklahoma

Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss

Tim Wiedemeyer, Texas Tech

Honorable mention

Jake Albert, Auburn

Nguyen Anh Minh, Oregon State

Daniel Bennett, Texas

Alejandro De Castro, Long Beach State

Garrett Endicott, Mississippi State

Wheaton Ennis, Texas A&M

Mesa Falleur, New Mexico

Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State

Erich Fortlage, Arkansas

Gerardo Gomez, Arkansas

Connor Graham, Texas Tech

Dean Greyserman, Stanford

Matthew Kress, Florida

Bryan Lee, Virginia

Jay Mendell, LSU

Michael Mjaaseth, Arizona State

Thomas Schmidt, Arkansas State

Willy Walsh, Pepperdine

Connor Williams, Arizona State

Ziqin Zhou, California