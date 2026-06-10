Jay Mendell Named All-American Honorable Mention by Golfweek Magazine
NORMAN, Okla. – Golfweek Magazine released their 2025-26 men’s All-America teams on Wednesday morning, seeing the LSU’s Jay Mendell earn a nod for the first time in his career.
Since 1999, Golfweek has selected All-Americans in addition to Players and Coaches of the Year in men’s and women’s college golf. The tradition of honoring the best in college golf continues this year.
An All-American honorable mention is one of man honors that will roll through this postseason for junior Jay Mendell.
Mendell led the Tigers with an LSU record single season stroke average of 69.82 in 34 rounds, becoming the first Tiger to close a season under 70. He recorded 25 rounds of par or better, which ranks top 10 in LSU history for a single season and finished top five twice and top 10 three times during 2025-26.
The Louisianan closed his season at 70 career par-or-better rounds, which tied John Peterson for third on the all-time LSU list, needing just six more to tie the LSU record.
He closed the collegiate season at No. 50 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking index, and No. 50 on the Scoreboard/Clippd national-individual rankings. Mendell was recently named GCAA PING All-Southeast Region Team as well.
Below are Golfweek’s First Team, Second Team, Third Team and Honorable Mention All-Americans for the 2025-26 season. Selections are listed in alphabetical order:
First team
Kihei Akina, BYU
Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine
Filip Jakubcik, Arizona
Ben James, Virginia
William Jennings, Alabama
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
Christiaan Maas, Texas
Preston Stout, Oklahoma State
Harry Takis, San Diego State
Tyler Weaver, Florida State
Second team
Paul Chang, Virginia
Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma
Tom Fischer, Ole Miss
Josiah Gilbert, Auburn
Frankie Harris, South Carolina
Luke Potter, Texas
Niall Sheils Donegan, North Carolina
William Sides, SMU
Jack Turner, Florida
Wells Williams, Vanderbilt
Third team
Carson Bertagnole, North Carolina
Adam Bresnu, Texas Tech
Bryan Kim, Duke
Tommy Morrison, Texas
Malan Potgieter, Louisiana
Luke Poulter, Florida
Lance Simpson, Tennessee
Jase Summy, Oklahoma
Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss
Tim Wiedemeyer, Texas Tech
Honorable mention
Jake Albert, Auburn
Nguyen Anh Minh, Oregon State
Daniel Bennett, Texas
Alejandro De Castro, Long Beach State
Garrett Endicott, Mississippi State
Wheaton Ennis, Texas A&M
Mesa Falleur, New Mexico
Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State
Erich Fortlage, Arkansas
Gerardo Gomez, Arkansas
Connor Graham, Texas Tech
Dean Greyserman, Stanford
Matthew Kress, Florida
Bryan Lee, Virginia
Jay Mendell, LSU
Michael Mjaaseth, Arizona State
Thomas Schmidt, Arkansas State
Willy Walsh, Pepperdine
Connor Williams, Arizona State
Ziqin Zhou, California