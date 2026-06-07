WARSAW – The USA Basketball Women’s 3×3 National Team featuring LSU players Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley defeated Australia, 21-20, on a clutch, game-winning 2-pointer by Williams to win the gold medal at the 2026 FIBA 3×3 World Cup.

The quartet of Fulwiley, Williams, Joyce Edwards, and Sahara Williams advanced to the final in a 19-18 overtime thriller over Azerbaijan.

In the final, the U.S. women took on Australia, who they defeated 21-18 in pool play earlier in the week.

At 6:40, the U.S. held a 7-3 lead going into a media timeout. The game remained tight until the second media timeout with the U.S. still on top, 12-9, with 3:48 left. Fulwiley hit a big two-pointer to give the USA a 15-10 lead with just over three minutes remaining.

However, Australia tied the game at 17 points apiece with 1:49 left after back-to-back 2-pointers. Fulwiley answered with another two, putting the USA up 19-17. Australia rallied, running off three straight points to take the lead, 20-19, with under a minute remaining.

Down one with time winding down, Mikaylah nailed her second game-winner of the day to take a 21-20 victory and give the U.S. women their fourth gold medal in event history.

“I’m blessed to be on this stage, to play with some amazing teammates, to play for some amazing coaches and to rep USA,” Mikaylah said.

Mikaylah was named MVP of the tournament. She joins Cameron Brink (2023) as the only other American women to take home the award.

Over 10 editions of the FIBA 3×3 World Cup, the American women have brought home a medal five times, including four titles. Including this year, the USA has four gold medals (2026, 2023, 2014, 2012) and a bronze (2016).

In the women’s bronze medal game, the Netherlands defeated Azerbaijan 21-14. The men’s tournament saw Latvia win gold, Serbia take silver and France get bronze.