LSU T&F Women Total 11 Tickets at NCAA East First Round

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU track and field women’s team closed out their action at the NCAA East First Round on Saturday, hosted by Kentucky at the UK Track & Field Complex.

Final Results

First ticket of the day for LSU went to sophomore Princesse Hyman in discus throw. The sophomore is now two-for-two in her career when it comes to making the NCAA Championships. Hyman tossed a mark of 57.30 meters (188-0) on her second attempt of the afternoon to finish fifth overall in the East.

Next up on the agenda for the LSU women was the 4×100-meter relay where the team of Athaleyha Hinckson, Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam, and Shawnti Jackson got to work. The Tigers sat in the top three most of the race before Jackson put on an amazing anchor to close with a heat win and a time of 42.48 seconds.

The Barbadian-national-record holder, Adeyah Brewster, claimed her first ticket to the NCAA D1 Championships in her one and only season with LSU. Brewster clocked another sub-13 time of 12.92 seconds to finish third in her heat and auto-qualify for Eugene.

Remember the day of Saturday, May 30, as the LSU women’s all-time top-10 list for the 100 meter became sub-11 only.

Shawnti Jackson only ran one 100m race before the postseason and it became evident she was back into her rare form. After qualifying with the 4×100, Jackson got out fast and clocked a season-best time of 10.90 seconds to punch her ticket to Oregon. The time of 10.90 seconds was just off her all-time best and puts her at No. 4 in LSU history. It also ranks her No. 5 in the world and No. 2 in the USA.

Qualifying alongside Jackson in the 100m was Olympian Tima Godbless getting her second ticket of the day as well. Godbless clocked a time of 11.10 seconds to earn the second time-qualifying spot to Eugene. The junior has shown signs of her old self as she battled through injuries to start the year. She will be looking to make the NCAA final for the third year in a row.

Another top-five time in LSU history was recorded as two freshman took the track in the 400 meter. Skyler Franklin punched her ticket to Eugene with a third-place finish in her heat and a personal-best time of 50.83 seconds. The time of 50.83 ranks No. 5 in LSU PL history and No. 1 in the world for the U20 section. Also clocking a PR was Kennedi Burks with 51.47 seconds, placing her at No. 8 in the LSU record book and No. 5 in the world for the U20 section. Burks’ great time unfortunately wasn’t enough to advance as an individual in the 400m.

Closing the short sprints on the day, Shawnti Jackson came back to grab her third and final ticket to Oregon. The redshirt sophomore clocked a time of 22.84 seconds after getting out fast and then fading at the turn before finally closing in to grab the time “Q”.

The final individual ticket punched to Oregon was none other than Edna Chepkemoi. The sophomore clocked a new PR and No. 2 time in LSU history of 15:53.25 to make it back-to-back appearances in Eugene. Last season she punched her ticket in the 10,000 meter, finishing with First Team All-American honors.

Saturday night closed with 4×400-meter relay action. The team of Kennedi Burks, Keliza Smith, Nasya Williams and Skyler Franklin clocked the No. 9 time in LSU PL history of 3:27.50 to win heat one and advance to the National Championship.

LSU Women’s Tickets Punched

Abigael Chemnagei – 10,000 Meter

Edna Chepkemoi – 5000 Meter

Skyler Franklin – 400 Meter

Tima Godbless – 100 Meter

Alexis Guillory – Javelin Throw

Athaleyha Hinckson – 100 Meter

Princesse Hyman – Discus Throw

Shawnti Jackson – 100 Meter

Shawnti Jackson – 200 Meter

Women’s 4×100 (Hinckson, Godbless, Bigam, Jackson)

Women’s 4×400 (Burks, Smith, Williams, Franklin)

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