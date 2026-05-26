Three Tigers Named to the 2026 CSC Academic All-District Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – Tatum Clopton, Tori Edwards, and Jalia Lassiter are named to the 2026 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Softball Team, announced Tuesday morning.

The trio marks the fourth consecutive season that LSU has had three or more student-athletes named to the academic all-district team. Clopton and Lassiter have been tabbed to the all-district team the last two seasons, while T. Edwards is awarded her first academic accolade from CSC.

The 2026 Academic All-District® Softball Teams, selected by College Sport Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom.

Lassiter will advance to the national ballot for the Academic All-America® Team, voted on by CSC members.

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