Lane Kiffin Adds Ed Orgeron to Football Staff

BATON ROUGE – Ed Orgeron is returning to LSU and will serve as the special assistant to recruiting and defense, head coach Lane Kiffin announced.

“I’m excited to bring Coach Orgeron back to LSU,” Kiffin said. “He brings us tremendous value with his ability to recruit elite players nationally, but especially the impact he can have for us recruiting the great state of Louisiana. Coach O understands my expectations and commitment to being a championship program. I look forward to seeing him with recruits and his intensity working with our defensive players.”

Orgeron returns to LSU after spending nearly six years as head coach of the Tigers, a span that saw him lead the program to a 15-0 mark and the national championship in 2019.