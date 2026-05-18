BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players have received All-SEC baseball recognition in a vote of the league’s 16 head coaches, the conference office announced on Monday.
LSU centerfielder Derek Curiel and shortstop Steven Milam were each named Second-Team All-SEC, and they were voted to the SEC All-Defensive Team.
Catcher Omar Serna Jr. and first baseman/outfielder Mason Braun received Freshman All-SEC honors.
Curiel, a sophomore from West Covina, Calif., is batting a team-high .345 this season with 15 doubles, two triples, six homers, 45 RBI, 62 runs and 13 stolen bases.
He is No. 3 in the SEC this season in hits with 77, and he is No. 7 in the league in runs scored (62) and No. 9 in triples (2). Curiel leads LSU in multiple-hit games (22), and he is second on the club in multiple-RBI games (14).
Milam, a junior from Las Cruces, N.M., is hitting .300 this season with 15 doubles, one triple, 10 homers, 47 RBI and 52 runs. He has a current reached-base safely streak that has stretched to 33 games, and he is batting .417 (10-for-24) in his last seven games with four doubles, three homers, 14 RBI, eight runs, seven walks and a .531 on-base percentage.
Milam has committed just three errors all season in 207 chances, producing a .986 fielding percentage. He played the first 32 games of the season at shortstop without making an error, and his first error of the year came on April 5 at Tennessee.
Serna Jr., a product of Houston, Texas, is batting .306 this season with 10 doubles, nine homers, 37 RBI and 35 runs. He is LSU’s third-leading hitter in SEC games, batting .320 (33-for-102) in league contests with eight doubles, seven homers, 21 RBI and 19 runs.
Braun, a native of South Bend, Ind., is hitting .318 this season with five doubles, one triple, three homers, 21 RBI and 29 runs. He is the Tigers’ leading hitter in SEC games, batting .355 with three doubles, one triple, two homers, 11 RBI and 16 runs.
2026 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Daniel Jackson, Georgia
Pitcher of the Year: Aidan King, Florida
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas
Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Robbins, Texas
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson, Georgia
2026 All-SEC Baseball Team
First Team
C: Daniel Jackson, Georgia
1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
2B: Chris Hacopian, Texas A&M
2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn
3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia
3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State
SS: Tyler Bell, Kentucky
OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
OF: Aiden Robbins, Texas
OF: Rylan Lujo, Georgia
DH/Util: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State
SP: Dylan Volantis, Texas
SP: Aidan King, Florida
SP: Tomas Valincius, Mississippi State
SP: Hunter Dietz, Arkansas
RP: Sam Cozart, Texas
RP: Walker Hooks, Ole Miss
RP: Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M
Second Team
C: Carson Tinney, Texas
1B: Will Furniss, Ole Miss
1B: Ethin Bingaman, Auburn
2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt
3B: Judd Utermark, Ole Miss
SS: Kolby Branch, Georgia
SS: Steven Milam, LSU
OF: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas
OF: Derek Curiel, LSU
OF: Bryce Chance, Mississippi State
DH/Util: Brady Neal, Alabama
SP: Cade Townsend, Ole Miss
SP: Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee
SP: Jaxon Jelkin, Kentucky
SP: Tyler Fay, Alabama
RP: Jackson Sanders, Auburn
RP: Ethan McElvain, Arkansas
RP: Ben Davis, Mississippi State
2026 Freshman All-SEC Baseball Team
Anthony Pack Jr., Texas
Sam Cozart, Texas
Jorian Wilson, Texas A&M
Ethin Bingaman, Auburn
Cam Appenzeller, Tennessee
Omar Serna Jr., LSU
Jacob Parker, Mississippi State
Trent Grindlinger, Tennessee
Myles Upchurch, Alabama
Nico Partida, Texas A&M
Mason Braun, LSU
Jack Bauer, Mississippi State
2026 SEC Baseball All-Defensive Team
C: Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas
1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt
3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*
3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia*
SS: Steven Milam, LSU
OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
OF: Derek Curiel, LSU
OF: Jason Walk, Oklahoma
P: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss
*Tie