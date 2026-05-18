BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players have received All-SEC baseball recognition in a vote of the league’s 16 head coaches, the conference office announced on Monday.

LSU centerfielder Derek Curiel and shortstop Steven Milam were each named Second-Team All-SEC, and they were voted to the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Catcher Omar Serna Jr. and first baseman/outfielder Mason Braun received Freshman All-SEC honors.

Curiel, a sophomore from West Covina, Calif., is batting a team-high .345 this season with 15 doubles, two triples, six homers, 45 RBI, 62 runs and 13 stolen bases.

He is No. 3 in the SEC this season in hits with 77, and he is No. 7 in the league in runs scored (62) and No. 9 in triples (2). Curiel leads LSU in multiple-hit games (22), and he is second on the club in multiple-RBI games (14).

Milam, a junior from Las Cruces, N.M., is hitting .300 this season with 15 doubles, one triple, 10 homers, 47 RBI and 52 runs. He has a current reached-base safely streak that has stretched to 33 games, and he is batting .417 (10-for-24) in his last seven games with four doubles, three homers, 14 RBI, eight runs, seven walks and a .531 on-base percentage.

Milam has committed just three errors all season in 207 chances, producing a .986 fielding percentage. He played the first 32 games of the season at shortstop without making an error, and his first error of the year came on April 5 at Tennessee.

Serna Jr., a product of Houston, Texas, is batting .306 this season with 10 doubles, nine homers, 37 RBI and 35 runs. He is LSU’s third-leading hitter in SEC games, batting .320 (33-for-102) in league contests with eight doubles, seven homers, 21 RBI and 19 runs.

Braun, a native of South Bend, Ind., is hitting .318 this season with five doubles, one triple, three homers, 21 RBI and 29 runs. He is the Tigers’ leading hitter in SEC games, batting .355 with three doubles, one triple, two homers, 11 RBI and 16 runs.

2026 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

Pitcher of the Year: Aidan King, Florida

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Robbins, Texas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson, Georgia

2026 All-SEC Baseball Team

First Team

C: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B: Chris Hacopian, Texas A&M

2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn

3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia

3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State

SS: Tyler Bell, Kentucky

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF: Aiden Robbins, Texas

OF: Rylan Lujo, Georgia

DH/Util: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State

SP: Dylan Volantis, Texas

SP: Aidan King, Florida

SP: Tomas Valincius, Mississippi State

SP: Hunter Dietz, Arkansas

RP: Sam Cozart, Texas

RP: Walker Hooks, Ole Miss

RP: Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M

Second Team

C: Carson Tinney, Texas

1B: Will Furniss, Ole Miss

1B: Ethin Bingaman, Auburn

2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt

3B: Judd Utermark, Ole Miss

SS: Kolby Branch, Georgia

SS: Steven Milam, LSU

OF: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Bryce Chance, Mississippi State

DH/Util: Brady Neal, Alabama

SP: Cade Townsend, Ole Miss

SP: Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee

SP: Jaxon Jelkin, Kentucky

SP: Tyler Fay, Alabama

RP: Jackson Sanders, Auburn

RP: Ethan McElvain, Arkansas

RP: Ben Davis, Mississippi State

2026 Freshman All-SEC Baseball Team

Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

Sam Cozart, Texas

Jorian Wilson, Texas A&M

Ethin Bingaman, Auburn

Cam Appenzeller, Tennessee

Omar Serna Jr., LSU

Jacob Parker, Mississippi State

Trent Grindlinger, Tennessee

Myles Upchurch, Alabama

Nico Partida, Texas A&M

Mason Braun, LSU

Jack Bauer, Mississippi State

2026 SEC Baseball All-Defensive Team

C: Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas

1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt

3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*

3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia*

SS: Steven Milam, LSU

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Jason Walk, Oklahoma

P: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss

*Tie