Carina Holguin Awarded LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s tennis student-athlete Carina Holguin will graduate from LSU during the College of Humanities and Social Sciences commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Holguin will earn her degree in Political Science with a concentration in Race, Ethnicity, and Gender, while also completing minors in Spanish and Business Administration.

The San Antonio, Texas, native graduated with honors as a University Medalist after maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA and earning all A-level grades throughout her collegiate career. Holguin will also graduate Summa Cum Laude.

Holguin excelled in the classroom throughout her collegiate career, earning ITA Scholar-Athlete honors in both 2024 and 2025, and was named to the 2024 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll and the 2025 SEC Academic Honor Roll.

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