BATON ROUGE – Two members of the LSU women’s golf team four-year letter winners Edit Hertzman and Taylor Riley will receive their diplomas at commencement exercises this weekend on the LSU campus.

Both players are receiving their degrees in Sports Administration with a concentration in sports commerce from the College of Human Sciences and Education.

Riley was a big part in the women’s golf team advancing to the NCAA Championships for a school record sixth straight time, as she fired rounds of 68-69 on the final two days to finish at 212 (2-over par) on the par 70 Ridgewood Country Club in the NCAA Waco Regional.

Taylor Riley is from San Diego, and her mother, Michelle, played at LSU in the mid-1990s, and father Chris, is a former PGA Tour winner and Ryder Cup member.

Riley becomes the 12th LSU women’s golfer to play in at least three NCAA Championships for the Tigers in the 45+ years of the program. She is averaging a career best 72.67 this season, entering the NCAA Championships.

Hertzman, part of LSU’s Swedish connection from Gavle, Sweden, has played in 63 rebounds in her career with one victory to her credit in the 2024 ULM Invitational in Monroe, Louisiana shooting a 7-under total of 209 at Bayou DeSiard Country Club.

She posted 18 rounds of par or under and had a career average of 75. 13.

The Tigers will play a week from Friday (May 22) in the opening round of the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California.