Two Members Of 2025-26 LSU Basketball Team Earn Diplomas

BATON ROUGE – Two members of the 2025-26 LSU men’s basketball team were set to receive diplomas during commencement exercises Friday and Saturday on the LSU campus.

Jalen Reed, who was on campus for four seasons, earned his degree in Sport Administration with a concentration in Sports Leadership. That degree was from the College of Human Sciences and Education.

Max Mackinnon, who played this past season after transferring from Portland, is receiving his degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in General Studies from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Reed was a native of Jackson, Mississippi. He played four seasons at LSU, unfortunately ending his 2025 and 2026 seasons in non-conference play due to injury. He played in 79 games with 39 starts, averaging a career total of 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Mackinnon started 30 games his year at LSU, averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 rebounds. He made 67 three-pointers in 2025-26 and made 178 total for his career. Over four seasons – two at Elon, one at Portland and one at LSU, he scored 1,689 points, a 13.4 career average. He averaged in double figures all four years of his college career.

Mackinnon is a native of Brisbane, Australia.